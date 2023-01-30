What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

There is a month left in this year’s Winter Reading Challenge on Beanstack! Beanstack is an online program that allows readers to participate in challenges, track their reading, complete activities and earn digital badges. Children, teens, and adults can all participate in the Winter Reading Challenge and earn badges by reading and completing activities. So far, a total of 265 books have been read during the challenge! All those registered for the challenge are eligible to win prizes in drawings at the ends of January and February. Get started today on the web by visiting our Beanstack site at cplwcho.beanstack.org, or by downloading the Beanstack app to your phone or device.

Mark your calendar and let the buzz begin! Carnegie Public Library’s fifth-annual Adult Spelling Bee is on the horizon. Join us Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Washington Fire Department. In keeping with the theme, all spelling terms are related to firefighting and fire safety. Study lists will be available Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Who will “bee” this year’s champion?

The library is now taking appointments for AARP Tax-Aide! Appointments take place Wednesdays Feb. 8th – April 12. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Call the library today to schedule your free tax preparation.

Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Hello, Friends! on Thursdays, at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

