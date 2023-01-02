What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Welcome, 2023! Are you ready to get started with ebooks and digital audiobooks? Join us for a small group session on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. We will dive into the basics of using Libby, the Ohio Digital Library free reading app! Please bring your preferred device. Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m., follow-up with another session, this time featuring Hoopla, the library’s free, on-demand ebook, digital audiobook, and video streaming app! If you are not using Libby or Hoopla, you are missing out!

Bonnie’s Books resumes in Jeffersonville at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Hello, Friends! will resume in Washington Court House on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

Encore! Bigfoot is back! Join Dusty Ruth, investigator for Bigfoot Research Organization (BFRO) and member of Northern Kentucky Research Group, as he shares stories, notes, and insight into this elusive creature. This event takes place Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Adults and families are welcome!

Coming up on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m., children and families are invited to Shaw Wetlands to a Winter Walk at the Wetlands! The Storybook trail at the wetlands features a new book, so come take a walk with library staff and Fayette Soil and Water. Carnegie Public Library & Fayette Soil and Water will host four “Get Outside” programs this year, one for each season. This winter walk is the first: Can you meet us in Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall?

Coming up, the library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mark your calendar and let the buzz begin! Carnegie Public Library’s fifth-annual Adult Spelling Bee is on the horizon. Join us Friday, Feb. 10 for a new challenge. Who will “bee” this year’s champion? Time and location to be announced.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

