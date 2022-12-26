What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

As 2022 draws to a close, many readers think back on the books they have read during the past year. Many keep track in notebooks or journals, or use sites and apps like Goodreads to record titles and make notes. For the most dedicated bibliophiles, reading challenges are a popular substitute for New Year’s Resolutions. Setting goals based on quantity or genre keep booklovers motivated throughout the year. It is never too late, or too early!

Parents and caregivers can embark on the journey of reading 1000 Books Before Kindergarten to/with their child. This initiative is a do-it-yourself literacy challenge for you and your child. Read any books you like (and re-read books you really like!) and keep track. Staff in the children’s department can help provide recommendations, get specific titles, and encourage you along the way. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is totally free and 100% enriching time for you and your child. If you read one book a night for three years, you will have read more than 1,000 books to your child. That simple! For more information, check out 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org, or ask a Children’s Department librarian. Then, get reading!

Reminder: The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 3 in celebration of New Year’s Day. The library staff wishes all readers and library patrons a very happy holiday season and bright new year! As always, Hoopla and the Ohio Digital Library are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Log in with your library card to stream or download millions of books, movies, and series for adults, teens, and children.

Families please remember, storytime is on hiatus until 2023. Bonnie’s Books will resume in Jeffersonville at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Hello, Friends! will resume in Washington Court House on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Sign up your little one for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program. At this time, more than 1,000 Fayette County children are receiving free books through the mail with this amazing program. This program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Public Health, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library's website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540.

