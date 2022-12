Christie Jo “Chrissy” Wilt, 41, of Bloomingburg, Ohio died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. Arrangements for a celebration of life service to be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds are being completed and, when finalized, will be announced by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.