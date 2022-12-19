What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Carnegie Public Library staff wishes all readers and library patrons a very happy holiday season and bright new year. The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26 in celebration of the Christmas holiday. The building will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. Additionally, the library will be closed Monday, Jan. 3 in celebration of New Year’s Day. As always, Hoopla and the Ohio Digital Library are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Log in with your library card to stream or download millions of books, movies, and series for adults, teens, and children.

Families please remember, storytime is on hiatus until 2023. Bonnie’s Books will resume in Jeffersonville at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Hello, Friends! will resume in Washington Court House on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Sign up your little one for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program. At this time, more than 1,000 Fayette County children are receiving free books through the mail with this amazing program. This program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Public Health, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

