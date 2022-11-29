Sabina Elementary principal/honor roll list

The Sabina Elementary School first quarter principal/honor roll list has been released:

FIRST GRADE

Principal’s List:

Adalynn Bowman, Isaac Brunner, Aubree Buchhammer, Levi Carey, Paige Carey, Kohen Cramer, Kyson Dean, Atlas DeRoziere, Briar Frommling, Rowan Greene, Violet Holbrook, Bentley Kimberlin, Connor Melnek, Preston Minton, Kairi Moreton, Lily Roberts, Harbor Thompson, Braydon Throckmorton, Aradyna Watts, Annabelle York

Honor Roll:

Madaline Adkins, Bryleigh Brannon, Ezra Dabe, Dylann Lewis, Hailey McLees, Liam Noble, Arya Penwell, Liam Robinson, Kyndell Shattuck, Jocee Smith, Logan Stehlin, Vega Walker, Cameron Ward, Bentley Webb, Hayslee Wheeler

SECOND GRADE

Principal’s List:

Zeb Bosier, Ari East, Andrew Ellenberger, Lyra Fair,Jillian Fryman, Max Gantt, Nella Grimm, Ruby Ison, Reagan Pence, Braxton Pryor, Rilo Robinette, Bennett Sodini, Brant Williams, Lucas Williams

Honor Roll:

Colby Aillis, Ava Arnold, Kinley Bowman, Tana Brown, Harper Creek, Willa Dusing, Weston Earley, Ashlynn Ewing, Zander Harris, Corbin Kessler, Casen Mellott, William Moore, Emrys Pauley, Bella Penwell, Mayzie Petry, Mason Roderer, Skylar Roflow, Jace Schiessler, Isaac Storer, Aubree Uhl

THIRD GRADE

Principal’s List:

Madison Adkins, Kolson Brown, Kamden Garrison, Victoria Lohr, Isaac Roberts, Clayton Williams, Scarlet Winters

Honor Roll:

Christian Beatty, Brantly Bernard, Karsyn Crowe, Sebastian Dotson, Elias Foster, Karlie Hammon, Clayton Hardesty, Ethan Johnson, Kenton Kessler, Stella Morgan, Peyton Seiter, Ivory Stone, Brailyn Watson, Larkyn Woodruff, Wally Wright

FOURTH GRADE

Principal’s List:

Whitley Anderson, Marc Campbell, Harper Chaney, Molly Creek, Dalton Earley, Ava Roberts, Bailee Rogers, Peter Sodini

Honor Roll:

Chloe Carroll, Sawyer Camp, Demetri David-Prince, Pyper Feltner, Lydia Foster, Marley Henry, Henry Holbrook, Katrina Jones, Catherine Johnson, Declan Johnson, Kenedi LeBeau, Hadleigh Leedom, Braxton Mercer, Myla Olds-Stewart, Lyla Pennisten, Aubree Potts, Lorelei Rigney, Kelsie Roberts, Jonah Wages, Kylie Woodruff, Reese Williams

FIFTH GRADE

Principal’s List:

Sophia Lowe, Mia Scarberry

Honor Roll:

Judah Anteck, Brylie Frommling, Brody Hoff, Brady Robinson, Kinsley Roderer