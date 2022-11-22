BARBARA LEE SMITH, age 85, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Adena Fayette Medical Center. Her death was sudden and unexpected.

She was born on October 6, 1937 in Dover, Delaware to the late Russell and Mildred (Emery) Burris. She was a 1955 graduate of Dover High School. Barbara worked at Armco Steel and retired in 2005 after 43 years of service. Barbara was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, Hallmark movies, and was an avid Ohio State fan.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Smith; and siblings, Donnie Burris, and Sharyn Maddux.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Kathy) Smith, and Gail Graf; grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Trevor Smith, Brooklyn Graf, and Gage Gravos; and great-granddaughter, Maevyn Smith. Also surviving is her beloved niece, Suzanne Landacre, nephew, Chris Dean, several cousins, and a host of other family members and dear friends.

In keeping with her wishes, interment will be held at Sharon Hills Odd Fellows Cemetery in her home state of Delaware.

