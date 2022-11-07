What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

This week, Carnegie Public Library published its November & December Newsletter. You wouldn’t believe the holiday events, programs, and crafts we have scheduled for this season! In addition to storytime, school visits, and outreach deliveries, library staff are offering Take & Make Book Turkey kits, a holiday ornament craft for kids to decorate our tree, a Peanuts Thanksgiving Party for little ones, gift wrapping station, and our annual visit from beloved author Margaret Peterson Haddix. Pick up a newsletter at the library, or visit cplwcho.org right now!

The community is invited to attend Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, presented by the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. in the library meeting room. Learn basic information on the difference between the two diseases, stages, risk factors, research, and FDA- approved treatment.

Get Tech Help at your library! We offer free, one-on-one classes, and group classes: Learn about the Libby app on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m., and the Hoopla ap on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.

Each week, Fayette County families of preschoolers are in invited to weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

Sign up your little one for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program. At this time, more than 1,000 Fayette County children are receiving free books through the mail with this amazing program. This program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Public Health, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

Coming up, the library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

