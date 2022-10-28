What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

November is upon us! Time to gobble up those tried and true holiday titles! Give your librarians at Carnegie Public Library a call at 740-335-2540 or visit the library catalog on our website at cplwcho.org to request your favorites.

There is still plenty of time to participate in our Fall Reading Challenge on Beanstack! Visit cplwcho.beanstack.org or download the app for iOS and Android! Log your reading through Nov. 30 to earn badges, and at the end of the challenge, children, teens, and adults participating in the Fall Reading Challenge will be entered into prize drawings!

Coming up, Crochet with Flora will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Kids ages 7-12 will learn to make a chain, and more experienced crafters will learn advanced techniques. Beginning Nov. 7, adults are invited to pick up our newest take and make craft: A Book Page Turkey! The Alzheimer’s Association will return on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. giving a presentation on Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m., join Kaitlin for Getting Started with Libby. Libby provides access to eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines on your phone, device, or the web, at no cost to you with your library card.

Each week, Fayette County families of preschoolers are invited to weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week, and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

The library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Sign up your little one for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program. At this time, more than 1,000 Fayette County children are receiving free books through the mail with this amazing program. This program provides an age-appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com or pick up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Public Health, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

Scarecrows were the theme for Bonnie’s Books last week where the kiddos heard stories, sang songs, made scarecrows, and walked in a treat parade for lots of treats. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Bonnie-s-Books-Group-Picture.jpg Scarecrows were the theme for Bonnie’s Books last week where the kiddos heard stories, sang songs, made scarecrows, and walked in a treat parade for lots of treats. Courtesy photo