What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Spooky Season is upon us! The children’s department of Carnegie Public Library is resplendent with fun Halloween décor and festive events galore. Beginning Oct. 17, children of all ages are invited to drop in to make and take a Monster Craft. Then, “mad scientists” are welcomed into the lab with Aaron on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. to experiment with Floating Fluids and Fog. On Oct. 25, Bonnie’s Books will host a special Harvest Party in Jeffersonville and Hello, Friends! will host Trick or Treat in the library on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. for our preschool aged friends.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., join Kaitlin to get started using Hoopla! With Hoopla, patrons can instantly read, watch, and listen to their choice of more than 1,000,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV) for free with their Carnegie Public Library card. Content can be streamed from any computer or mobile device by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS and Android. With the addition of this resource, the library now offers library card holders a vast digital collection, that complements the Ohio Digital Library. Hoopla has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately from anywhere. Its platform integrates multiple media formats into a single intuitive user experience. The hoopla digital collection includes popular entertainment and educational content such as hit TV series, newly released music, bestselling audiobooks and eBooks, and much more.

Each week, Fayette County families of preschoolers are in invited to weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week, and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

Sign up your little one for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program. At this time, more than 1,000 Fayette County children are receiving free books through the mail with this amazing program. This program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Public Health, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

Coming up, the library will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28 for Staff In-Service.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho

Washington Court House paid-call firefighter, Dave Laytart, explains his firefighting gear to children at storytime. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Firefighter-storytime-1-.jpg Washington Court House paid-call firefighter, Dave Laytart, explains his firefighting gear to children at storytime. Courtesy photo