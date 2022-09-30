What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Fall is a favorite season for the Carnegie Public Library Children’s Department. We love to decorate, dress-up and read spooky stories to kids at the schools. We invite everyone to visit and enjoy Hello Friends, Thursdays at 11 a.m. and Bonnie’s Books, Tuesdays at 11 in Jeffersonville. A very special Halloween gathering will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. for the younger set.

Fun programs in October include Crochet with Flora. Learn to make holiday presents for family and friends. A Bats & Books Storybook Trail will be held at the City Farm Trail in front of the YMCA. The library is collaborating with Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District and Altrusa to present this bat program on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. with activities, games and a story walk featuring the only flying mammal, the bat.

Pick up a monster craft kit at the library for a Kids Take & Make the week of Oct. 17. Explore art at “Create with Noel” where kids will explore unusual art forms and concepts on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m. Kids will love “Floating Fluids and Fogs” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. We will experiment with lava lamps and fog, making eerie shapes and learning how and why liquids and gases float. Scientists from Valero will help Aaron present this spooky project.

The Adult Department is featuring a book pumpkin craft and it’s amazingly simple to create despite the intricate design. Everyone will want to make this special craft. Hurry because supplies are limited.

Our digital library app, Libby, gives you access to eBooks, magazines, and audiobooks right at your fingertips. Our Hoopla collection also offers similar resources, along with movies and TV shows. Need help accessing our Digital Library? Does technology feel overwhelming? Get one-on-one help with Tech Tutor sessions. We are providing help on Wednesdays, Oct. 12 and 26 at 11 a.m. Registration is required. For one-on-one tech help, call (740)335-2540 for an appointment, or email [email protected] for more information.

Carnegie Public Library cardholders may now borrow traffic cones for a period of seven days for practicing driving maneuverability and other home needs. The cones, in sets of five, are circulated with PVC poles for easy visibility when practicing for driver’s education. The traffic cones are the most recent addition to the library’s collection of “Beyond Books” items. The collection also includes board games, bike locks, laptops, and tablets. Some items are intended for library use only, while others check out just like a book.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_cpl_color_logo-2-1-2.jpg