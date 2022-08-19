What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Summer Reading Program is all wrapped up and we can’t wait for September! The Carnegie Public Library is chock full of events for all ages, including the annual Scarecrow Book Sale! The sale runs Sept. 12 through 17, with all items priced 50 cents, and Saturday, Sept. 17 will be “Dollar a Bag” day. Proceeds will benefit the local AAUW chapter scholarship fund and the library’s general fund. Donations for the book sale may be dropped off beginning Sept. 1. Before making a donation, please see the library’s donation guidelines: www.cplwcho.org/content/book-donation-guidelines.

Also this month: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m., the library will host: The Historic Fayette Theater: A Theater of Distinction, by Lauran Perrill. Perrill, a retired teacher from Washington City Schools, will present stories and memories from the theater’s past.

Bog Girl Summer returns on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the library garden. Women and girls, ages 13 and over, are invited to join us for this opportunity to connect with other women, nature, and learn about pollinators! The day will feature presentations by Featherstone Apothecary, Katrina Bush, Thresholds, and complimentary beverages from Platform Coffee House. A $10 donation is suggested for the benefit of the Fayette County Farmers Market. Please call the library to register; space is limited. Donations may be made at the event.

On Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., join a Virtual Book Discussion with Sam Quinones, author of “The Least of ​Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” and “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic.” This event is organized by Paint Valley ADAMH, and will feature the Medical Director of Community Partnerships, Adena Health System, John Gabis, MD, FAAFP, CPE. The watch party includes patrons from Carnegie Public Library, Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library, Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County, Highland County District Library, and Pickaway County Library. Please call the library to RSVP.

Reminder, storytimes in Washington Court House and Jeffersonville are on hiatus for the month of August. Please join us again on Tuesdays and Thursdays in September!

Stop by or check out our Facebook page for results of the library’s adult & teen Tiny Art Show. We just know you will love seeing the unique works of art as much as we do! Also on display, a curated display from the Fayette County Ohio Historical Society titled “Dog Days of Summer” features items our Fayette County citizens utilized to beat the heat in days gone by.

Do you know about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library? The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program will provide an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library! You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today!

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

