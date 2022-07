A graveside service, with complete military honors, for Donald E. Cockerill, 91, of Washington Court House, Ohio will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Donald, husband of Myrna Redden Cockerill, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home.

