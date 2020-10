Rex A. Brooks, 75, of Atlanta, OH died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, the former Linda Lou Picklesimer; five children; 13 grandchildren and two sisters.

Cremation took place and there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements were completed by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

For complete obituary, see www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com.