New Holland remembers fallen soldiers

The Village of New Holland held its annual Memorial Day parade and program on Monday afternoon. Members of the Frankfort Honor Guard and New Holland VFW 8041 performed a 21-Gun Salute during the program.

Many village members gathered for a parade before heading to the New Holland Cemetery for the annual program. Pictured are various vehicles that participated in the parade.

Tom Rea, VFW Post 8041 member, served as the master of ceremonies on Monday during the Memorial Day program.

Rev. Richard Matthews prayed over the ceremony.

The Miami Trace Band, under the direction of Ken Hoffman, performed several pieces of music, including the National Anthem.

Paul LaRue served as the guest speaker and talked about how 100 years ago veterans of the first World War would have returned to that very cemetery for a ceremony honoring them and their service.