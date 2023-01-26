The Miami Trace boys bowling team has had a very busy week starting Jan. 12 when they hosted the Hillsboro Indians.

The Panthers were led by Bryce Stuckey with games of 247 and 255.

Jake Manbevers rolled games of 247 and 202.

Brendan Major had a nice game of 236; Hunter Tanner had a 242 game and Jonah Goddard had a 212.

Hillsboro edged the Panthers to win the match.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Panthers traveled to Holiday Lanes in Columbus to compete along with 22 teams from across Ohio.

The Panthers qualifed in third place after 16 baker games.

After winning all three match plays, the Panthers came home winners of the championship of the Jim Shaw Baker Tournament.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the Panthers traveled to Wilmington to compete in the Muskingum University High School Invitational Tournament.

The Panthers qualified as the No. 2 seed to face off against seven other teams.

In the final match, the Panthers took on the East Clinton Astros to win the tournament championship.

“These young men have worked very hard and are very deserving of their accomplishments,” Miami Trace head coach Ron Amore Sr. said.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Miami Trace boys team hosted Chillicothe.

The Panthers were led by senior Brendan Major with very nice games of 245 and 268.

Junior Jake Manbevers rolled games of 256 and 246.

Other contributors were Hunter Tanner witha 243 game and Jonah Goddard had games of 223 and 199.

The team totaled games of 1,114 and 1,075, along with a baker total of 520 for a team total of 2,709 to defeat the Cavaliers as they rolled a final total of 2,661.

The Miami Trace Panthers bowling team is pictured after winning the Muskingum University High School Invitational Tournament held at Wilmington Jan. 16, 2023. (l-r); Hunter Tanner, Jonah Goddard, Brendan Major, Jacob Manbevers, Bryce Stuckey, Kaden Noble, Austin Campbell, Elijah Daniels and Ron Amore Sr.