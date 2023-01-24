Blue Lions dominate Blanchester, 84-38

BLANCHESTER — Washington (13-4) traveled to Blanchester (3-12) on Tuesday night in a non-conference basketball contest.

Washington jumped out to an 11-0 lead and cruised to a 30-4 advantage at the end of the opening quarter. Tanner Lemaster of Washington led all scorers with 11 points in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Blue Lions outscored Blanchester 22-15 to take a 52-19 halftime lead.

Washington outscored Blanchester 22-6 in the third quarter and added 10 more points in the fourth quarter to roll to an 84-38 dominating victory.

Statistically for Washington, Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 18 points, followed by Raleigh Haithcock with 14, Will Miller with 13, Brayden May and Garrett Rickman with eight, John Wall, Michael Bearden, and Isaiah Haithcock with six, and Gabe Tayese with five.

Miller led the Blue Lions in rebounds with five, and three-pointers made with three, Wall led the team in steals with four and assists with five, and Lemaster led Washington in blocks with four.

Statistically for Blanchester, Bryce Sipple led the team with 10 points, followed by Nainoa Tangonan with seven, Zach West and Conner Bradley with four, Braxton Byrom and Evan Mallott with three, Dylan Creager and Xavier Culberson with two, and Nick Taylor with one.

Washington (14-4, 7-1 in the FAC) plays again on Friday at home against Hillsboro (5-11) with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip.

Blanchester (3-13) plays again on Saturday on the road against Lynchburg-Clay with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 30 22 6 10 — 84

B 4 15 6 13 — 38

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 4-0-8; John Wall 1 (1)-1-6; Michael Bearden 3-0-6; Brayden May 1 (2)-0-8; Will Miller 2 (3)-0-13; Raleigh Haithcock 4(2)-0-14; Gabe Tayese 2-1-5; Tanner Lemaster 8-2-18; Noah Haithcock 0-0-0; Isaiah Haithcock 3-0-6. TOTALS — 28 (8)-4-84. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller 3, May 2, R. Haithcock 2, Wall. Field goal shooting: 36 of 64 for 56 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 23 for 35 percent. Turnovers: 7 Rebounds: 27 (7 offensive). Assists: 20. Steals: 13. Blocked shots: 8.

BLANCHESTER — Bryce Sipple 2-6-10; Nainoa Tangonan 3-1-7; Dylan Creager 1-0-2; Nick Taylor 0-1-1; Zach West 2-0-4; Jansen Wymer 1-0-2; Braxton Byrom 0 (1)-0-3; Evan Malott 0 (1)-0-3; Xavier Culberson 0-2-2; Dylan Estep 0-0-0; Conner Bradley 2-0-4. TOTALS — 11 (2)-10-38. Free throw shooting: 10 of 19 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: Byrom, Mallott. Turnovers: 16

In the j-v contest, Washington won 58-38.

Statistically for Washington, Will Miller led the team with 12 points, followed by Jeston Everhart, Cooper Robertson, Gabe Tayese, and Jacob Lindsey with eight points each, Daryan Murphy with six points, Jakob Hoosier with five points, Bryson Heath with two points, and Javin Baker with one point.

Blue Lion sophomore Will Miller pushes the ball down the floor during the fourth quarter of the game at Blanchester High School Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Miller scored 13 points, a career-high, and Washington defeated Blanchester by a score of 84-38. Also pictured for Washington is Gabe Tayese (12). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Will-Miller-1.jpg Blue Lion sophomore Will Miller pushes the ball down the floor during the fourth quarter of the game at Blanchester High School Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Miller scored 13 points, a career-high, and Washington defeated Blanchester by a score of 84-38. Also pictured for Washington is Gabe Tayese (12). Photo by Christy Wall