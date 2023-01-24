High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Buchtel 79, Akr. East 55
Akr. Hoban 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Southington Chalker 44
Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Wooster Triway 58
Ashland Mapleton 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 51
Attica Seneca E. 65, Crestline 57
Avon Lake 60, Berea-Midpark 57
Beallsville 59, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 54
Belmont Union Local 63, Brooke, W.Va. 60
Berlin Hiland 50, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41
Bishop Watterson 57, Hilliard Darby 45
Botkins 49, Sidney Fairlawn 21
Brookfield 73, Youngs. Liberty 46
Bucyrus Wynford 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, OT
Caldwell 72, Cambridge 63
Caledonia River Valley 67, Bloom-Carroll 53
Campbell Memorial 49, Garrettsville Garfield 32
Can. South 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53
Canfield S. Range 60, Girard 59
Cardington-Lincoln 52, Howard E. Knox 51, OT
Carlisle 58, Brookville 48
Carrollton 68, Lisbon Beaver 45
Casstown Miami E. 57, Milton-Union 39
Centerville 97, Beavercreek 61
Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Williamsport Westfall 60, OT
Cin. Colerain 50, Hamilton 38
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 60, Cin. Oyler 58
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. N. College Hill 35
Cin. Oak Hills 57, Cin. Sycamore 55, OT
Cin. Princeton 53, Mason 39
Circleville Logan Elm 34, Chillicothe 29
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Mayfield 75
Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Eastmoor 54
Cols. Marion-Franklin 68, Cols. Walnut Ridge 58
Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43
Columbiana Crestview 65, Warren Champion 38
Creston Norwayne 72, Wellington 38
Dalton 71, West Salem Northwestern 45
Dover 56, Massillon Perry 27
Dresden Tri-Valley 76, Warsaw River View 41
Dublin Jerome 62, Bishop Hartley 46
E. Palestine 28, Leetonia 20
Elmore Woodmore 51, Millbury Lake 45
Fairfield 54, Fayetteville-Perry 41
Fairfield 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 54
Franklin Furnace Green 73, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63
Green 49, N. Can. Hoover 45
Hartville Lake Center Christian 51, Beloit W. Branch 40
Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Arlington 41
Heartland Christian 58, Youngstown Urban Scholars 19
Hilliard Bradley 43, Westerville Cent. 42
Independence 62, Fuchs Mizrachi 57
Ironton 52, Chesapeake 49
Ironton Rock Hill 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48
Jackson Center 21, Ft. Loramie 13
Jefferson Area 58, Cortland Lakeview 53
John Marshall, W.Va. 69, St. Clairsville 55
Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 57
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 40
Legacy Christian 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53
Linsly, W.Va. 68, E. Liverpool 44
Lisbon David Anderson 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 49, OT
Louisville 91, Alliance Marlington 51
Lowellville 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 29
Maria Stein Marion Local 68, St. Henry 52
Massillon Jackson 57, Uniontown Lake 53
McDonald 54, Atwater Waterloo 51
Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 46
Middlefield Cardinal 61, Wickliffe 43
Milford 66, Lebanon 51
Milford Center Fairbanks 51, W. Liberty-Salem 39
Minford 69, McDermott Scioto NW 53
N. Lewisburg Triad 60, Mechanicsburg 42
N. Ridgeville 89, Olmsted Falls 63
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 62, Oberlin 55
New Bremen 40, Celina 30
New Concord John Glenn 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 33
New Knoxville 66, Ada 56
New Lexington 52, Philo 36
Norton 59, Orrville 56
Oregon Stritch 59, Carey 42
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Hebron Lakewood 44
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Tontogany Otsego 34
Piqua 57, Xenia 40
Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Richwood N. Union 30
Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 41
Ravenna 58, Ravenna SE 56
Rayland Buckeye 55, Barnesville 44
Richmond Hts. 95, Beachwood 41
Rossford 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 32
S. Point 54, Gallipolis Gallia 52
Sebring McKinley 39, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26
Shadyside 79, Bellaire 68
Spring. Cath. Cent. 81, Cedarville 64
Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, Urbana 53, OT
Spring. Shawnee 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 20
St. Marys Memorial 71, Coldwater 37
Steubenville 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 47
Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Belpre 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56
Strongsville 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43
Struthers 68, Niles McKinley 65
Stryker 51, Archbold 45
Sullivan Black River 62, Mansfield St. Peter’s 45
Tallmadge 60, Richfield Revere 58
Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, W. Carrollton 53
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Findlay 40
Tol. Maumee Valley 71, W. Unity Hilltop 47
Troy Christian 65, DeGraff Riverside 32
Vienna Mathews 60, Bristol 54
Wapakoneta 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 36
Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 31
Washington C.H. 84, Blanchester 38
Waterford 55, Racine Southern 35
Wellsville 61, Columbiana 59
West 72, Cols. Briggs 67
Westerville N. 53, Delaware Hayes 39
Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 48
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Tol. Christian 50
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49
Wooster 60, Mt. Vernon 58
Worthington Kilbourne 46, Dublin Scioto 45
Youngs. Boardman 62, Massillon 52
Youngs. Mooney 61, Salem 38
Youngs. Ursuline 68, Louisville Aquinas 35
Zanesville Maysville 73, Thornville Sheridan 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada 49, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34
Amanda-Clearcreek 46, Bloom-Carroll 37
Arlington 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 51
Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 57
Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Circleville 48
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Tiffin Calvert 27
Bellevue 41, Castalia Margaretta 35
Belmont Union Local 60, Cle. John Marshall 42
Bridgeport 42, Hundred, W.Va. 28
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 48, Hamilton New Miami 29
Cin. Princeton 72, Fairfield 39
Cle. VASJ 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46
Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Eastmoor 26
Cols. DeSales 46, Pickerington N. 34
Cols. Mifflin 66, North Intl 63
Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43
Convoy Crestview 46, Lima Shawnee 37
Cornerstone Christian 55, Ashtabula Lakeside 12
Day. Temple Christian 50, Elyria First Baptist Christian 33
Defiance Tinora 42, Montpelier 30
Delaware Christian 28, Liberty Christian Academy 17
Delaware Hayes 59, Westerville N. 47
Dola Hardin Northern 40, N. Baltimore 33
Fremont St. Joseph 53, Sandusky St. Mary 29
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. Wellington 8
Garfield Hts. Trinity 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 36
Grove City Cent. Crossing 54, Cols. KIPP 17
Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Heritage, Ind. 34
Huron 59, Monroeville 20
Kalida 42, Spencerville 36
Kansas Lakota 44, Gibsonburg 37
Lakeside Danbury 59, New Riegel 27
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43, Hilliard Davidson 42
Liberty Center 54, Hicksville 10
Lima Bath 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 23
Mansfield Temple Christian 50, Elyria First Baptist Christian 33
Marysville 60, Wapakoneta 18
Metamora Evergreen 55, Gorham Fayette 18
New Albany 40, Dublin Jerome 33
Norwalk 56, Milan Edison 27
Pemberville Eastwood 39, Oak Harbor 32
Port Clinton 47, Clyde 35
Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Grove City 32
Rockford Parkway 52, Paulding 10
Sherwood Fairview 59, Miller City 42
Sparta Highland 49, Galion 9
Sugar Grove Berne Union 37, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 32
Swanton 43, Defiance 39
Tiffin Columbian 42, Willard 33
Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Williamsport Westfall 52, New Hope Christian 40
Worthington Christian 54, Cols. School for Girls 21
Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Corning Miller 16