High School Basketball Scores


Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Buchtel 79, Akr. East 55

Akr. Hoban 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Southington Chalker 44

Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Wooster Triway 58

Ashland Mapleton 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 51

Attica Seneca E. 65, Crestline 57

Avon Lake 60, Berea-Midpark 57

Beallsville 59, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 54

Belmont Union Local 63, Brooke, W.Va. 60

Berlin Hiland 50, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41

Bishop Watterson 57, Hilliard Darby 45

Botkins 49, Sidney Fairlawn 21

Brookfield 73, Youngs. Liberty 46

Bucyrus Wynford 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, OT

Caldwell 72, Cambridge 63

Caledonia River Valley 67, Bloom-Carroll 53

Campbell Memorial 49, Garrettsville Garfield 32

Can. South 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53

Canfield S. Range 60, Girard 59

Cardington-Lincoln 52, Howard E. Knox 51, OT

Carlisle 58, Brookville 48

Carrollton 68, Lisbon Beaver 45

Casstown Miami E. 57, Milton-Union 39

Centerville 97, Beavercreek 61

Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Williamsport Westfall 60, OT

Cin. Colerain 50, Hamilton 38

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 60, Cin. Oyler 58

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. N. College Hill 35

Cin. Oak Hills 57, Cin. Sycamore 55, OT

Cin. Princeton 53, Mason 39

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Chillicothe 29

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Mayfield 75

Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Eastmoor 54

Cols. Marion-Franklin 68, Cols. Walnut Ridge 58

Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43

Columbiana Crestview 65, Warren Champion 38

Creston Norwayne 72, Wellington 38

Dalton 71, West Salem Northwestern 45

Dover 56, Massillon Perry 27

Dresden Tri-Valley 76, Warsaw River View 41

Dublin Jerome 62, Bishop Hartley 46

E. Palestine 28, Leetonia 20

Elmore Woodmore 51, Millbury Lake 45

Fairfield 54, Fayetteville-Perry 41

Fairfield 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 54

Franklin Furnace Green 73, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63

Green 49, N. Can. Hoover 45

Hartville Lake Center Christian 51, Beloit W. Branch 40

Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Arlington 41

Heartland Christian 58, Youngstown Urban Scholars 19

Hilliard Bradley 43, Westerville Cent. 42

Independence 62, Fuchs Mizrachi 57

Ironton 52, Chesapeake 49

Ironton Rock Hill 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48

Jackson Center 21, Ft. Loramie 13

Jefferson Area 58, Cortland Lakeview 53

John Marshall, W.Va. 69, St. Clairsville 55

Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 57

Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 40

Legacy Christian 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53

Linsly, W.Va. 68, E. Liverpool 44

Lisbon David Anderson 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 49, OT

Louisville 91, Alliance Marlington 51

Lowellville 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 29

Maria Stein Marion Local 68, St. Henry 52

Massillon Jackson 57, Uniontown Lake 53

McDonald 54, Atwater Waterloo 51

Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

Middlefield Cardinal 61, Wickliffe 43

Milford 66, Lebanon 51

Milford Center Fairbanks 51, W. Liberty-Salem 39

Minford 69, McDermott Scioto NW 53

N. Lewisburg Triad 60, Mechanicsburg 42

N. Ridgeville 89, Olmsted Falls 63

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 62, Oberlin 55

New Bremen 40, Celina 30

New Concord John Glenn 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 33

New Knoxville 66, Ada 56

New Lexington 52, Philo 36

Norton 59, Orrville 56

Oregon Stritch 59, Carey 42

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Hebron Lakewood 44

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Tontogany Otsego 34

Piqua 57, Xenia 40

Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Richwood N. Union 30

Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 41

Ravenna 58, Ravenna SE 56

Rayland Buckeye 55, Barnesville 44

Richmond Hts. 95, Beachwood 41

Rossford 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 32

S. Point 54, Gallipolis Gallia 52

Sebring McKinley 39, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26

Shadyside 79, Bellaire 68

Spring. Cath. Cent. 81, Cedarville 64

Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, Urbana 53, OT

Spring. Shawnee 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 20

St. Marys Memorial 71, Coldwater 37

Steubenville 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 47

Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Belpre 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56

Strongsville 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43

Struthers 68, Niles McKinley 65

Stryker 51, Archbold 45

Sullivan Black River 62, Mansfield St. Peter’s 45

Tallmadge 60, Richfield Revere 58

Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, W. Carrollton 53

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Findlay 40

Tol. Maumee Valley 71, W. Unity Hilltop 47

Troy Christian 65, DeGraff Riverside 32

Vienna Mathews 60, Bristol 54

Wapakoneta 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 36

Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 31

Washington C.H. 84, Blanchester 38

Waterford 55, Racine Southern 35

Wellsville 61, Columbiana 59

West 72, Cols. Briggs 67

Westerville N. 53, Delaware Hayes 39

Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 48

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Tol. Christian 50

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49

Wooster 60, Mt. Vernon 58

Worthington Kilbourne 46, Dublin Scioto 45

Youngs. Boardman 62, Massillon 52

Youngs. Mooney 61, Salem 38

Youngs. Ursuline 68, Louisville Aquinas 35

Zanesville Maysville 73, Thornville Sheridan 53

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada 49, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34

Amanda-Clearcreek 46, Bloom-Carroll 37

Arlington 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 51

Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 57

Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Circleville 48

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Tiffin Calvert 27

Bellevue 41, Castalia Margaretta 35

Belmont Union Local 60, Cle. John Marshall 42

Bridgeport 42, Hundred, W.Va. 28

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 48, Hamilton New Miami 29

Cin. Princeton 72, Fairfield 39

Cle. VASJ 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Eastmoor 26

Cols. DeSales 46, Pickerington N. 34

Cols. Mifflin 66, North Intl 63

Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43

Convoy Crestview 46, Lima Shawnee 37

Cornerstone Christian 55, Ashtabula Lakeside 12

Day. Temple Christian 50, Elyria First Baptist Christian 33

Defiance Tinora 42, Montpelier 30

Delaware Christian 28, Liberty Christian Academy 17

Delaware Hayes 59, Westerville N. 47

Dola Hardin Northern 40, N. Baltimore 33

Fremont St. Joseph 53, Sandusky St. Mary 29

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. Wellington 8

Garfield Hts. Trinity 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 36

Grove City Cent. Crossing 54, Cols. KIPP 17

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Heritage, Ind. 34

Huron 59, Monroeville 20

Kalida 42, Spencerville 36

Kansas Lakota 44, Gibsonburg 37

Lakeside Danbury 59, New Riegel 27

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43, Hilliard Davidson 42

Liberty Center 54, Hicksville 10

Lima Bath 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 23

Mansfield Temple Christian 50, Elyria First Baptist Christian 33

Marysville 60, Wapakoneta 18

Metamora Evergreen 55, Gorham Fayette 18

New Albany 40, Dublin Jerome 33

Norwalk 56, Milan Edison 27

Pemberville Eastwood 39, Oak Harbor 32

Port Clinton 47, Clyde 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Grove City 32

Rockford Parkway 52, Paulding 10

Sherwood Fairview 59, Miller City 42

Sparta Highland 49, Galion 9

Sugar Grove Berne Union 37, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 32

Swanton 43, Defiance 39

Tiffin Columbian 42, Willard 33

Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Williamsport Westfall 52, New Hope Christian 40

Worthington Christian 54, Cols. School for Girls 21

Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Corning Miller 16