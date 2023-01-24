Broncos clip Panthers, 43-41

It was a good non-conference match-up for Miami Trace as they hosted the Western Brown Broncos Tuesday night.

The Broncos feature the outstanding quarterback, Drew Novak.

Western Brown grabbed the lead early and led the entire game except for a moment early in the third quarter when the game was tied, 26-26.

In the end, the Broncos held on for a 43-41 victory.

“We weren’t as locked in as a group as we needed to be tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “You could tell from our execution on defense. Our energy wasn’t very good at the start. That has to fall on me. It’s my job to have these kids ready to go.

“I thought we gave away too many open looks,” Ackley said. “We did go scout them. Coach (Brian) Southward and I went to Western Brown and watched them Saturday. We knew they were dangerous.

“We were impressed with their half-court sets,” Ackley said. “Novak is a really tough match-up. He’s 6-6. He can move. We didn’t want Drew (Guthrie) in foul trouble so we kept him off of (Novak) as long as possible.”

Western Brown took an 11-2 lead to start the game.

At the end of the first quarter, it was 15-6 in favor of the visitors.

The Broncos led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, though Miami Trace shot the ball much better in this eight minute span.

At the half, Western Brown held a 24-21 lead.

The Panthers kept things tight in the third quarter, trailing by four, 32-28 with eight minutes remaining.

Western Brown pushed its lead back up to as many as seven with the Panthers responding by cutting the margin to three points on three different occasions.

Brady Armstrong hit a three-point bucket and Miami Trace called a time out with 2.2 seconds to play, the score sitting at 43-41.

The excellent passer that he is, Novak inbounded the ball to a teammate across the half court line and time expired with the 43-41 final.

Junior Austin Boedeker led Miami Trace with 11 points. He had three rebounds and two steals.

Senior Andrew Guthrie scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and four assists.

Senior Isaiah Reisinger scored nine points and had two steals.

Junior Coleden May scored four points and led the Panthers with eight rebounds.

Senior Matt Frye was the top scorer in the game for the Broncos with 16 points. He hit four of the Broncos’ five three-point field goals.

The senior Novak had 12 points and junior Abe Crall scored eight points.

Panthers split freshman, j-v games with Broncos

In the freshman game Tuesday, Western Brown defeated Miami Trace, 39-26.

Ian Rayburn led the Panthers with seven points, including one three-point field goal.

Kooper Hicks hit two threes for six points; Connor Napier had one three and finished with five points; Luke Armstrong had one three and scored a total of five points; Janson Smith scored two and Charlie Worley had one point for the Panthers.

Miami Trace won the junior-varsity game over the Broncos, 39-24.

Skye Salyers was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 13 points. He had one three-point field goal.

Adam Guthrie scored nine points, Trey Robinette scored five (with one three); Pierce McCarty scored four points; Ben Mathews and Cade Whitaker each hit one three and Grant Guess scored two points.

Miami Trace (14-2 overall) will be back at home Friday night for a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up against the Chillicothe Cavaliers.

Western Brown improves to 13-3 with the win.

The Panthers are currently tied for first place in the FAC with the Washington Blue Lions, each with a record of 7-1.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 15 7 13 — 41

WB 15 9 8 11 — 43

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 0-0-0; Coleden May 1-2-4; Brady Armstrong 0 (1)-0-3; Isaiah Reisinger 1 (2)-1-9; Austin Boedeker 3 (1)-2-11; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 4-2-10; Bryson Osborne 2-0-4. TOTALS — 11 (4)-7-41. Free throw shooting: 7 of 8 for 88 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 2; Armstrong, Boedeker. Field goal shooting: 15 of 40 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 12 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 24 (7 offensive). Turnovers: 9. Assists: 6. Steals: 7. Blocked shots: 2. Fouls: 10.

WESTERN BROWN — Spencer Smith 0-0-0; Isaiah Smith 0-0-0; Jet Jamison 0 (1)-0-3; Matt Frye 1 (4)-2-16; Ty Loudon 2-0-4; Abe Crall 3-2-8; Drew Novak 6-0-12. TOTALS — 12 (5)-4-43. Free throw shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Frye, 4; Jamison. Field goal shooting: 17 of 45 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 20 for 25 percent. Offensive rebounds: 13. Turnovers: 10.

Miami Trace senior Andrew Guthrie shoots over Western Brown senior Drew Novak during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.