Gymnasts compete in Country Day meet

CINCINNATI — Upon completion of the performances at the competition, the Miami Trace gymnasts ranked themselves sixth of twelve full teams vying for the overall win at the Country Day Cup Invitational.

Centerville won the meet with a 136 team score.

Beavercreek placed second (131.575), followed by Turpin (129.3), Lakota East (128.25) and Alter (123.625).

Miami Trace placed sixth (119.9), then it was Arcanum (110.85), Northmont (96.325), Troy (95.35), Lakota West (95.35), Kings (91.925) and Country Day (70.30).

This invitational meet held at Cinn. Country Day in Madeira hosted many of the schools within the Southwest District. Fayette County’s two local programs, Miami Trace and Washington Court House, have been reassigned to the Southwest District this year after representing in the Central District for 26 years.

The teams were able to scope out the southwest district competitive field and get a feel for where their placing level may stand.

SUCCESS!!

Miami Trace senior McKinley Kelley placed 6th out of 59 with her one-half on full twisting vault (8.15) Teammate Tori Johnson placed 11th out of 59.

The uneven bar event Washington High School senior Abby Rose ranked 10th out of 61 (8.05) Tori Johnson placed 13th with a score of 8.0, while Washington’s Maryn Mustain stood in 17th with a 7.6 score.

The balance beam has been brutal for the local gymnasts, according to head coach Susan Holloway.

In competition performances the girls have not been able to stay on that 4-inch piece of wood, Hollway said.

“The gymnasts are attempting to execute their required skills,” Holloway said. “There have been just too many falls and mishaps. At this invitational there were 75 competitors performing on the event. Our local athletes did place in the top third.”

Kyana Sponseller led Miami Trace (7.7) 25th place. Adena gymnast Claire Robinson (7.675) stood next to her training partner in 26th.

On floor exercise Mustain placed 15th out of 68 (8.575). Robinson earned 17th (8.55) while Johnson took the 22nd spot (8.45).

The tabulation of all four events is counted and those gymnasts who perform on each event are then ranked into an All-Around category for placings.

The Washington duo of Rose (31.55) and Mustain (31.475) stood beside one another in 13th and 14th, respectively, out of 41 competitors. Johnson earned the 17th spot (31.2) and Robinson was 18th (31.125)

Miami Trace senior Cloe Louderback executes a wolfe jump on balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Cloe-Louderback-bal-beam.jpg Miami Trace senior Cloe Louderback executes a wolfe jump on balance beam. Courtesy photos Miami Trace’s Kyana Sponseller performs a side stag leap during her floor exercise routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Kyana-Sponseller-floor-exercise.jpg Miami Trace’s Kyana Sponseller performs a side stag leap during her floor exercise routine. Courtesy photos