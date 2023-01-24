Panthers defend McDonald’s Invit. title

A large crowd turned out to Miami Trace High School Saturday for the annual McDonald’s Invitational wrestling tournament.

Miami Trace defended its title in this event, scoring 339 team points to capture first place.

Another Frontier Athletic Conference team, Hillsboro, placed second with 240 points.

Westfall was third with 230 points.

The FAC’s Chillicothe was fifth with 190 team points.

Unioto was seventh with 169 points.

Former South Central Ohio League school, London, finished 10th with 111 points.

Miami Trace had four weight class champions in this meet.

Sophomore Lyric Dickerson (106) went 4-0 at the meet. Dickerson began with a pin of Tecumseh freshman Colton Doggett in :29.

In his second match of the tournament, Dickerson pinned freshman Aiden Stith of Batavia in :20.

Dickerson earned a 10-5 decision over sophomore Dawsen Hudson of Logan Elm. He won a 4-0 decision in the finals over senior Layton Vennon of Unioto.

Senior Aiden Johnson (138) went 4-0, pinning Batavia freshman Isaac Menke in :17.

Johnson pinned Logan Elm senior Brady Allen in 1:28.

Johnson continued his pin spree, tacking junior Oscar Morgan of Chillicothe to the mat in 1:00.

In the finals, Johnson pinned sophomore Ryan Burns of Hillsboro in 3:30.

Junior Asher LeBeau (150) began his tournament with a pin of senior Luke Menke of Batavia in :42. LeBeau had a 8-2 decision over sophomore Ralex Winals of Sidney.

LeBeau pinned Chillicothe senior Gage Miller of Chillicothe in 2:34 and then won the weight class with a pin in 2:34 over sophomore Hunter Schoenborn of Logan Elm to finish 4-0.

Senior Stephen Lehr (175) went 4-0. He pinned freshman Octavius Manville of London in :36. Lehr picked up a pin of senior teammate Ryan Smith in 1:59, a pin of sophomore Jayden Maynard of Westfall in 3:09 and a 15-6 major decision over senior Ryan Mau of Hillsboro.

Freshman Tyler Stevens (157), sophomore Walker Glispie (165), and junior Connor Harrison (215) each placed second in their respective weight class.

Stevens began with a 16-3 major decision over junior Brice Hughes of Sidney.

Stevens pinned sophomore Wesley Entler of Logan Elm in 1:54.

Stevens pinned freshman Juda Zickafoose of Unioto in 1:26.

Stevens pinned sophomore teammate Ethynn Munro in 1:02.

In the finals, Stevens was pinned by Batavia senior Wyatt Eppert in 5:34 to finish 4-1.

Glispie won a 7-2 decision over senior Keith Russell of Zane Trace in his first match.

Glispie pinned junior Rylee Vestal of Sidney in 5:01.

Next for Glispie was sophomore Jesse Rojas of London. Glispie won this match by pin in 1:22.

Glispie won a 7-6 decision over sophomore teammate Landon St. Clair.

In the finals, Glispie lost by pin to junior Gage Bolt of Westfall in 2:41. Glispie went 4-1 on the day.

Harrison began his run with a 7-3 decision over junior John Siders of Westfall.

In his second match, Harrison pinned freshman Jahan Pitts of Hillsboro in 1:36.

Harrison earned an 11-2 major decision over junior Eli Biddle of Sidney.

Harrison lost a 6-0 decision in the finals to sophomore Chase Payne of London. Harrison went 3-1 in the tournament,.

Freshman Will Enochs (113), junior Corbin Melvin (132), senior Riston LeBeau (144), sophomore Ethynn Munro (157) and sophomore Landon St. Clair (165) all placed third for Miami Trace.

Sophomores Brice Perkins (126), Garrett Carson (144) and Evan Mollett (190) each placed fifth for Miami Trace.

Senior Ryan Smith (175) placed sixth for the Panthers.

Stephen Lehr above, top, wrestles Miami Trace teammate Ryan Smith at 175 pounds Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in the McDonald’s Invitational at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Stephen-Lehr-and-Ryan-Smith-1-21-2023-1.jpg Stephen Lehr above, top, wrestles Miami Trace teammate Ryan Smith at 175 pounds Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in the McDonald’s Invitational at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace junior Corbin Melvin competes at 132 pounds during the McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Melvin placed third in the meet. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Corbin-Melvin-MT-wrest-1-21-2023-1.jpg Miami Trace junior Corbin Melvin competes at 132 pounds during the McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Melvin placed third in the meet. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace sophomore Garrett Carson controls his opponent during a 144-pound match at the McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Carson placed fifth for the Panthers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Garrett-Carson-MT-wrest-1-21-2023-1.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Garrett Carson controls his opponent during a 144-pound match at the McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Carson placed fifth for the Panthers. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace freshman Will Enochs, above, top, wrestles at 113 pounds during the McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Enochs placed third in his weight class. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Will-Enochs-MT-wrest-1-21-2023-1.jpg Miami Trace freshman Will Enochs, above, top, wrestles at 113 pounds during the McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Enochs placed third in his weight class. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos