Blue Lions place third at WCH Invitational

The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team hosted their annual Washington C.H. Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21 with a total of 19 participating teams in attendance.

Centerville won the tournament with 250 team points, Little Miami came in second with 163 team points, and Washington came in third with 128 team points.

The Blue Lions had two weight class champions in the event.

Freshman Malachi McCullough took first place at 150 pounds, defeating Gage Griffin of Centerville in the finals.

Junior Brady Rohrer was the champion at 285 pounds, pinning Dakota Tenant of Paint Valley in the finals.

Junior Tristan Vires was the runner-up at 157 pounds, losing via pin in the third period of the championship match.

Senior Ian Roush would finish in third place at 144 pounds, with a victory by forfeit in the third-place match.

Statistically for Washington, Rohrer recorded four pins on the day, Vires and Mack Parsley recorded three pins, and Roush, McCullough, Talon Freese, Cameron Jones, and Brendan Peters all recorded two pins.

The Blue Lions are back in action this Saturday at 10 a.m. when they travel to New Lexington.

Washington’s Brady Rohrer pinned Dakota Tenant from Paint Valley to win the 285-pound weight class at the Washington Court House Invitational, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Brady-Rohrer-Championship-Match-1-21-23-1.jpg Washington’s Brady Rohrer pinned Dakota Tenant from Paint Valley to win the 285-pound weight class at the Washington Court House Invitational, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Blue Lion Malachi McCullough pinned Gage Griffin of Centerville to win the 150-pound weight class at the Washington Court House Invitational, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Malachi-McCullough-Championship-Match-1-21-23-1.jpg Blue Lion Malachi McCullough pinned Gage Griffin of Centerville to win the 150-pound weight class at the Washington Court House Invitational, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Washington senior Ian Roush locks up with his opponent during a bout at 144 pounds at the Washington Court House Invitational, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Ian-Roush-WCH-Invitational-1.jpg Washington senior Ian Roush locks up with his opponent during a bout at 144 pounds at the Washington Court House Invitational, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Blue Lion junior Tristan Vires controls his opponent during one of his matches at 15 pounds during the Washington Court House Invitational, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Tristan-Vires-WCH-Invitaitonal-1.jpg Blue Lion junior Tristan Vires controls his opponent during one of his matches at 15 pounds during the Washington Court House Invitational, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos