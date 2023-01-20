Blue Lions trounce McClain, 76-50

Washington (12-4) hosted McClain (3-12) on Friday night in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest. Earlier in the season, the Blue Lions defeated the Tigers 46-45 in overtime.

It was all Washington from the opening tip, as they won all four quarters en route to a 76-50 victory.

At the end of the first quarter, the Blue Lions led 18-11. Washington senior Tanner Lemaster had a nine-point opening quarter to pace the team.

At the half, Washington led McClain 37-27. Lemaster led all scorers with 14 at the break.

The Blue Lions tacked on 19 more points in the third quarter to just 11 for the Tigers, giving them a 56-38 advantage going into the final period.

Washington would score 20 more points and hold McClain to just 12, leaving the final score at 76-50.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff shared some comments after the victory.

“I thought our energy was great tonight, we were able to turn them over and make them take quick shots and that allowed us to play with some good pace and get some easy buckets. I felt like we executed well in the half court. We were kind of sloppy on the offensive glass in the first half, but we did a much better job in the second half. Tanner was dominant inside and we did a great job of getting him the ball. It was an overall good team win.”

Statistically for Washington, Lemaster scored 21 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the team. John Wall had 12 points, dished out six assists, and recorded four steals. Isaiah Haithcock scored 11 points, secured nine rebounds, and had three blocks for the Blue Lions. Garrett Rickman also scored 11 points for Washington. Michael Bearden scored seven and had four assists. Gabe Tayese scored six and pulled down five rebounds. Raleigh Haithcock, Brayden May, Will Miller, and Noah Haithcock all contributed two points to the total.

Statistically for McClain, Andrew Potts scored 19 points to lead the Tigers, followed by Seth Weller with 12, Josiah Burchett with eight, Riley Cummins with four, David Edwards and Robbie Wise with two, and Drake Stapleton with one point.

Washington (13-4, 7-1 in the FAC) plays again on Tuesday at Blanchester (3-12) with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip.

McClain (3-13, 0-8 in the FAC) plays again on Tuesday at home against Whiteoak with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 18 19 19 20 — 76

Mc 11 16 11 12 — 50

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 2 (2)-1-11; John Wall 5-2-12; Michael Bearden 3-1-7; Brayden May 1-0-2; Will Miller 1-0-2; Raleigh Haithcock 1-0-2; Gage Merritt 0-0-0; Gabe Tayese 3-0-6; Tanner Lemaster 9-3-21; Noah Haithcock 1-0-2; Isaiah Haithcock 4 (1)-0-11. TOTALS — 30 (3)-7-76. Free throw shooting: 7 of 11 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals: I. Haithcock, Rickman 2. Field goal shooting: 33 of 60 for 55 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 12 for 25 percent. Turnovers: 14 Rebounds: 32 (14 offensive). Assists: 16. Steals: 12. Blocked shots: 6.

McCLAIN — Seth Weller 3 (2)-0-12; Kenton McGlone 0-0-0; Drake Stapleton 0-1-1; Jordan Bell 0-0-0; Riley Cummins 0-4-4; Owen Sykes 0-0-0; Josiah Burchett 4-0-8; Robbie Wise 1-0-2; Andrew Potts 9-1-19; David Edwards 1-0-2; Jayden Allison 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (2)-6-50. Free throw shooting: 6 of 14 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Weller 2. Turnovers: 13

In the freshman contest, Washington won 50-19.

Statistically for Washington, Javin Baker and Jeston Everhart led the Blue Lions with 10 points each, followed by Bryson Heath and Cooper Robertson with eight, Miguel Utrera with six, and Mason Conger, Avery Wightman, Tharon McCracken, and Matthew Colflesh with two points each.

Statistically for McClain, Brynnen Babbs led the Tigers with 13 points, followed by Jolen Evans with five and Laken Marple with one point.

In the j-v contest, Washington won 40-37.

Statistically for Washington, Will Miller led the Blue Lions with 14 points, followed by Gage Merritt with eight, Noah Haithcock with seven, Gabe Tayese with six, Javin Baker with three, and Jeston Everhart with two.

Statistically for McClain, Jayden Allison led the Tigers with 11 points, followed by Trey Evans with eight, Jordan Bell and Hayden Angel with six, and Kenton McGlone and Julian Evans with three points each.

Washington senior Raleigh Haithcock shoots the ball during the Blue Lions’ game against McClain on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Washington would go on to defeat McClain in this contest by a score of 76-50. Pictured on defense for the Tigers is Owen Sykes (22) and David Edwards (42). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Raleigh.jpg Washington senior Raleigh Haithcock shoots the ball during the Blue Lions’ game against McClain on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Washington would go on to defeat McClain in this contest by a score of 76-50. Pictured on defense for the Tigers is Owen Sykes (22) and David Edwards (42). Photo by Mary Kay West