Panthers win FAC dual vs. Blue Lions

The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team hosted the Washington Blue Lions for the annual Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Panthers won the varsity match, 52-21, improving to 4-0 in FAC duals.

Washington falls to 3-2 in the FAC.

A good crowd of folks turned out to witness the action and cheer on their respective favorites.

Miami Trace won 10 of the 14 weight classes in the match.

The Panthers won six matches by pin: Evan Mullen, 126; Brice Perkins, 132; Ethynn Munro, 157; Stephen Lehr, 175; Conor Harrison, 215 and Lyric Dickerson, 106.

The Blue Lions picked up three pins: Brendan Peters, 190; Brady Rohrer, 285 and Talon Freese, 120.

Washington’s Ian Roush won his match at 144 pounds by decision.

For the Panthers, Asher LeBeau (150) and Landon St Clair (165) won their bouts by decision.

Brady Heinz of Miami Trace won his 113-pound weight class by forfeit.

“During the team talk before the match, I talked to the juniors and seniors about how this is the last time they’ll get to wrestle Washington Court House in their home gym,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “I also talked to the freshmen and sophomores and let them know that I remember when the current seniors were freshmen and sophomores and how they always stepped up in the dual against Court House. I asked them tonight to step up for the seniors this year. I think that’s what happened.

“We had a couple of matches go our way,” Fondale said. “We had a couple of matches not go our way.”

Miami Trace will host the McDonald’s Tournament Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be 16 teams competing in that tournament. Miami Trace is the defending champion of that event.

“Ian Roush, a senior, battled from behind and won a match against a tough Riston LeBeau,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “Those two have battled each other all season and we were able to come out on top there.

“At 150 pounds, Malachi McCullough wrestled a tough match against State-ranked Asher LeBeau,” Reid said.

“We came up short in overtime in a match we were winning at 165 pounds,” Reid said. “It was a great effort by the Miami Trace wrestler (Landon St Clair); he came from behind.

“Cameron Jones, our freshman, I thought wrestled great,” Reid said. “He was able to tie it up, 5-5, but, their senior, Stephen Lehr, ended up picking up a pin for them. The strides I saw in Cameron were pretty good. In each match he gets a little bit better. He’s been picking up some wins. I think we’re going to see big things from him at the end of the season. I’m hoping that all comes together at the Sectional.

“Brendan Peters at 190, he was getting frustrated, but he kept working and working and ended up picking up a pin there,” Reid said.

“At heavyweight, Brady Rohrer was stepping in for Jake Bashor who is out right now with an injury,” Reid said. “He stepped in and picked up a nice win for us.

“Talon Freese finished the dual at 120 and picked up a pin for us,” Reid said.

“Overall, we’re 3-2 in the FAC,” Reid said. “We have our big 21-team tournament Saturday at Washington High School.” The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m.

The FAC tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hillsboro High School.

Miami Trace will wrestle at McClain in a Frontier Athletic Conference make-up dual meet Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Blue Lions win middle school dual with Panthers

While the high school athletes were competing on one mat, directly adjacent to that was held the Blue Lion vs Panthers middle school wrestling dual Thursday, Jan. 19.

Washington won that match, 47-36.

Picking up wins for the Blue Lions were: Riley Wiseman, 86, by forfeit; Nathan Snyder, 92, by pin; A. Forsythe, 98, by forfeit; Huff, 104, by forfeit; Bradley Forsythe, 110, by pin; Casen Snyder, 122, by decision; Quinton Marine, 128, by decision; Rivera, 150, by decision; Anthony Burns, 245, by pin.

Winning matches for the Panthers were: Harper Dotson, 116, by pin; Landon LeBeau, 134, by forfeit; J. Eakins, 142, by forfeit; Bryson Knorr, 160, by forfeit; Alejandro Utera, 172, by pin; Tommy Garrison, 205, by pin.

Miami Trace 52, Washington 21

126 – Evan Mullen, MT pinned Jason Wagner, W, :37

132 – Brice Perkins, MT pinned Gavin Huff, W, :57

138 – Aiden Johnson, MT dec. Cody Brown, W, 16-6

144 – Ian Roush, W, dec. Riston LeBeau, MT, 9-7

150 – Asher LeBeau, MT dec. Malachi McCullough, W, 10-5

157 – Ethynn Munro, MT pinned Tristan Vires, W, 1:47

165 – Landon St Clair, MT dec. Mack Parsley, W, 10-8, OT

175 – Stephen Lehr, MT pinned Cameron Jones, W, 2:32

190 – Brendan Peters, W pinned Evan Mollett, MT, 3:38

215 – Conor Harrison, MT pinned Phoenix Williams, W, 1:19

285 – Brady Rohrer, W pinned Josh McGraw, MT, 1:48

106 – Lyric Dickerson, MT pinned Brayden Warner, W, :23

113 – Brady Heinz, MT won by forfeit

120 – Talon Freese, W pinned Will Enochs, MT, 3:41

Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau (above, top) wrestles Malachi McCullough of Washington at 150 pounds Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Asher-LeBeau-Malachi-McCullough-1-19-2023.jpg Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau (above, top) wrestles Malachi McCullough of Washington at 150 pounds Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Ian Roush (above, top) wrestles Miami Trace’s Riston LeBeau at 144 pounds during a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Ian-Roush-Riston-LeBeau-1-19-2023.jpg Washington’s Ian Roush (above, top) wrestles Miami Trace’s Riston LeBeau at 144 pounds during a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Ethynn Munro works to free himself from the hold of Washington’s Tristan Vires during a match at 157 pounds Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Ethynn-Munro-Tristan-Vires-1-19-2023.jpg Miami Trace’s Ethynn Munro works to free himself from the hold of Washington’s Tristan Vires during a match at 157 pounds Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Stephen Lehr of Miami Trace, above, top, competes against Washington’s Cameron Jones at 175 pounds Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Stephen-Lehr-Cameron-Jones-1-19-2023.jpg Stephen Lehr of Miami Trace, above, top, competes against Washington’s Cameron Jones at 175 pounds Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos