After slow start, Panthers roll past Indians, 64-43

HILLSBORO — On a seasonably cold, somewhat snowy Friday evening, the Miami Trace Panthers visited Hillsboro High School located south of the Highland County seat to take on the Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up.

After a low-scoring start to the game, Miami Trace warmed up considerably en route to a 64-43 victory.

The win, coupled with a 64-52 win by Jackson at Washington High School, creates a tie between the Panthers and Blue Lions atop the FAC standings, each at 6-1.

Chillicothe defeated McClain Friday, 47-45 to improve to 2-5 in the FAC with McClain falling to 0-7.

The Panthers had four players in double figures, led by senior Andrew Guthrie with 18 points, tops for the game. Guthrie had a double-double with 11 rebounds. He also blocked two shots.

Senior Isaiah Reisinger hit three three-point field goals and finished with 15 points. He had four rebounds and two steals.

Junior Bryson Osborne had 11 points (with one three) and junior Coleden May scored 10 points and added four rebounds.

Junior Austin Boedeker, while not making the scoring column, facilitated several Miami Trace points with a team-high seven assists.

Junior Steven Kibler led the Indians with 12 points.

Junior Dorian Stewart scored 10 for Hillsboro and sophomore Tate Davis had nine points.

The Panthers led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Miami Trace’s biggest scoring surge of the night came in the second quarter, where the Panthers scored 24 points to 17 for Hillsboro to take a 30-19 halftime lead.

Miami Trace won the scoring battle in the third and fourth quarters, leading 48-33 after three quarters of play.

The Panthers scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to 10 for Hillsboro.

The Indians pulled to within six points (32-26) with 5:44 to play in the third quarter.

Miami Trace soon had the margin back up to as many as 20 points later in the third.

The Panthers (12-1 overall) are back in action Tuesday at Wilmington High School with the freshman game set for a 4:30 p.m. tip-off.

Hillsboro (5-9 overall, 2-5 in the FAC) will play at Fairfield High School Tuesday. Fairfield was 11-0 going into their game against Eastern Friday night.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 24 18 16 — 64

H 2 17 14 10 — 43

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 1-0-2; Trey Robinette 0-0-0; Grant Guess 0-0-0; Coleden May 4-2-10; Brady Armstrong 1 (1)-0-5; Zach Warnock 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 3 (3)-0-15; Austin Boedeker 0-0-0; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 8-2-18; Adam Guthrie 0-0-0; Holden Hunter 0 (1)-0-3; Bryson Osborne 4 (1)-0-11. TOTALS — 21 (6)-4-64. Free throw shooting: 4 of 5 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 3; Armstrong, Hunter, Osborne. Field goal shooting: 27 of 52 for 52 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Rebounds: 32 (9 offensive). Turnovers: 13. Assists: 12. Steals: 9. Blocked shots: 3. Fouls: 12.

HILLSBORO — Nic Burns 2 (1)-0-7; Brogen Priest 0 (1)-0-3; Tate Davis 2 (1)-2-9; Brayden Hunter 0-0-0; Steven Kibler 3 (1)-3-12; Dorion Stewart 4-2-10; Bryce Parsons 0-0-0; Deegan Bloomfield 1-0-2. TOTALS — 12 (4)-7-43. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Burns, Priest, Davis, Kibler. Field goal shooting: 16 of 54 for 30 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 20 for 20 percent. Offensive rebounds: 9. Turnovers: 14.

Miami Trace junior Coleden May (5) puts up a shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro High School Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Also for Miami Trace is junior Austin Boedeker. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Colden-May-MT-bb-at-Hills-1-13-2023.jpg Miami Trace junior Coleden May (5) puts up a shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro High School Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Also for Miami Trace is junior Austin Boedeker.