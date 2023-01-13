Lady Lion wrestling defeats Jackson in league dual meet

The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team competed against Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 12 in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual home meet. Jackson was unable to produce a full lineup and only had three girls compete in official matches. Washington would win all three by pin to take an 18-0 victory over the Ironladies.

Washington’s Lauren Joseph won by pin in the 115 pound weight class, Alicia Naverette wrestled at 130 pounds and came away with a pin in the second period. Washington’s lone senior, Mariah “Eden” Campbell, won by pin in the first period.

Washington head coach Wes Gibbs spoke about Campbell.

“She’s been wrestling real well as of late, we are looking for her to make a good run to the state tournament.”

In exhibition matches, Lyndyn Gibbs won by pin and Janessa Ayler won by pin.

“Janessa got a good win, it’s all about mat time for her!” said Gibbs.

In junior high girls action, Abby Huff and Abigail Forsythe picked up pins. Kendall Garrison wrestled a close match but ended up taking a loss by pin.

“Kendall is wrestling good, she is just new to the sport,” Gibbs said. “She gets into a little trouble with body position sometimes.”

Coach Gibbs reflected on the season thus far.

“The Frontier Athletic Championship will have a girls side this year. We look very strong. We want to be the very first girls wrestling champion in the FAC. We are wrestling the best I’ve seen thus far. We have five of seven girls in double digits for wins. We are aggressively seeking points which is a huge stride from just two weeks ago.”

The Lady Lion wrestling team will travel to Mechanicsburg for the “Heart of Ohio” tournament this Sunday.