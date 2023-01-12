Jackson grapplers get by Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference dual match with the Jackson Ironmen Thursday, Jan. 12.

Jackson won this close match, 40-31.

It is the Blue Lions’ first FAC loss of the season, as they go to 3-1, tied with Jackson for second place.

Miami Trace was 2-0 in the FAC going into their dual with Hillsboro Thursday.

“We had one senior who was able to compete tonight, Ian Roush (144 pounds),” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “He picked up a big win. Ian is currently ranked 25th in the state right now. He beat Blake Sheeter, who is ranked in the top 30 in the state.

“Ian was able to pull a big match out,” Reid said.

“We started off tonight with a nice string of wins,” Reid said. “Freshman Malachi McCullough, who is ranked 25th in the state, he picked up a win at 150.

“Junior Tristan Vires got a win at 157,” Reid said. “Sophomore Mack Parsley, who is ranked 25th in the state, picked up a major decision at 165 pounds.

“Freshman Cameron Jones was wrestling really well against a kid who pinned him in the first round last week,” Reid said. “We ended up getting caught and pinned in the second period tonight.

“Sophomore Brendan Peters picked up a pin for us at 190,” Reid said. “He’s wrestling really well. He is on a hot streak right now. Going back to last Thursday, he is now 6-1. He won last week in a dual and he went 4-1 placing third at Nelsonville-York Saturday.

“Sophomore Jake Bashor picked up a nice win against a tough freshman heavyweight from Jackson,” Reid said. “Jake’s been kind of on the edge and has lost a lot of close matches. It was nice to see him get over the hump here.

“At 106, their nationally-ranked girl, Makennah Craft, got a pin against us,” Reid said. “She’s very tough.

“We had one of our girls, Leah Marine, step into the line-up and she wrestled really well,” Reid said. “I’m really proud of her effort.

“Sophomore Talon Freese continues to have a great season,” Reid said. “He picked up his 22nd win of the season. He won by pin in 48 seconds. He’s been one of our hottest wrestlers. He’s placed at every tournament we’ve competed in this season.

“At 126 pounds we have a new wrestler, Jason Wagner,” Reid said. “He lost by pin.

“Another new wrestler, Gavin Huff, he also lost by pin,” Reid said. “But the effort they are giving us, I think it’s going to pay off at the league tournament.

“We currently drop into a tie for second place in the FAC,” Reid said. “But, if we finish ahead of Jackson and other teams, we could still win the league title.”

Washington is a young team with two seniors on the squad (only one competing Thursday) as well as one junior wrestling Thursday.

“Even though they’re young, these guys have been wrestling well,” Reid said. “I give the praise to (seniors) Cody Brown and Ian Roush for helping to develop our younger guys. Their leadership — they’ve become more vocal and talked to these kids, showing them the right way to drill. It’s been very encouraging and it’s helped our team grow.”

Jackson 40, Washington 31

138 – Shane Shadley, J, won by forfeit

144 – Ian Roush, W, dec. Blake Sheeter, J, 9-8

150 – Malachi McCullough, W, pinned Justin Hughes, J, 1:33

157 – Tristan Vires, W, dec. Tyler Virgin, J

165 – Mack Parsley, W, major dec. Mike Baker, J, 12-1

175 – Cayden Snyder, J, pinned Cameron Jones, W, 4:00

190 – Brendan Peters, W, pinned Garrett Leach, J, 3:45

215 – Hunter Sites, J, won by forfeit

Hwt – Jake Bashor, W, dec. Grant Kennedy, J, 2-1

106 – Makennah Craft, J, pinned Brayden Warner, W, 1:23

113 – Braiden McGinnis, J, dec. Leah Marine, W, 12-3

120 – Talon Freese, W, pinned Aiden Davis, J, :44

126 – Malaki Linton, J, pinned Jason Wagner, W, :46

132 – Jensen Greene, J, pinned Gavin Huff, W, :46

