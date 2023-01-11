MT gymnasts win competition

The Miami Trace gymnastic team traveled to Columbus to compete in a meet with Westerville Central, Sheridan, Watkins Memorial, and Tree of Life, along with Washington Court House and Adena. The Miami Trace tumblers won the competition scoring a 121.5. Westerville Central was second with a score of 98.

Freshman, Tori Johnson led the Lady Panthers as she placed second in the All-Around (31.8). Johnson earned herself rankings of three third place finishes on Vault (8.1), Bars (7.4), and Floor (8.6). Johnson placed fourth on Balance Beam (7.7). Other Panthers in the award line-up were; Vault – Bayley Carr & McKinley Kelley tying for second (8.2), while teammate Zandra West took fourth (8.0) on the event.

Carr & Kelley also tied on uneven Bars receiving a 7.2 score from the judge and placing fourth. In floor exercise, West stood in fourth (8.35).

Uneven Bar Champion was Washington Court House Senior, Abby Rose (8.0). Rose also placed second on vault (8.2) and stood in fourth in the All-Around.

The next meet for the local teams will be this Saturday as they will be competing at Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Zandra West of Miami Trace performs a Handstand Rolldown on the 4” wide x 4’ tall Balance Beam during their competition at Westerville Central High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Miami Trace would go on to win this meet with a team score of 121.5 points. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Zandra-West.jpg Zandra West of Miami Trace performs a Handstand Rolldown on the 4” wide x 4’ tall Balance Beam during their competition at Westerville Central High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Miami Trace would go on to win this meet with a team score of 121.5 points. Courtesy photo