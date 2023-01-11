Blue Lion bowling defeats Chillicothe

The Washington Blue Lion Boys Bowling team defeated Chillicothe in a competition held Thursday, Jan. 5, at LeElla Lanes.

Washington had a grand total of 2,715 compared to 2,661 for Chillicothe.

Individually for the Blue Lions, Mason Mullins bowled a 214 and a 203 for a 417 series, Matthew Clay bowled a 181, Jon Rader bowled a 233 and a 226 for a 459 series, Luke Crabtree bowled a 237 and a 191 for a 428 series, Nick Walker bowled a 221 and a 212 for a 433 series, and Austin Coy bowled a 171.

At the end of the individual games, the Blue Lions trailed by 17 pins.

In the Baker games, Washington would win two of three to propel them to victory. Washington won game one by a score of 222-193, game two by a score of 211-169, and game three was a tie at 193-193.

All four Fayette County bowling teams are back in action on Thursday, Jan. 12 at LeElla Lanes against Hillsboro, with the competition set to begin at 4 p.m.