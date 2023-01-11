Lady Lion wrestling competes at Olentangy

The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team traveled to Olentangy this past weekend for a two-day tournament called the Pioneer Classic.

Washington’s Leah Marine had a strong weekend, as she defeated #20 ranked Katy Van Duzen by a score of 10-4 to get to the semifinals. Marine then defeated Kai Walker from Mason to advance to the championship. According to head coach Wes Gibbs, Marine would lose a tough match to #3 ranked Jaiden Long in the championship, finishing in second place. Leah is now 16-7 on the season with 14 pins.

Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs also had a great weekend for the Lady Lions, as she pinned #13 ranked Cameron Hilton in the quarterfinals. Gibbs then pinned #7 ranked Malia Burkhardt in the semifinals. In the finals, Gibbs had a state rematch with #4 Catie Kerr. Lyndyn won this match 6-0 to be declared weight class champion. Lyndyn is now 18-1 on the season.

Washington’s Mariah Campbell, Alicia Navarette, and Lauren Joseph all went 1-2.

Coach Gibbs spoke about the trio.

“They all wrestled really well. Winning matches at a tournament like that and making it to day two is huge. They are still young in the sport.”

Gibbs then spoke about Janessa Ayler.

“For the second week in a row, Janessa Ayler went into an absolute stacked bracket. She had to wrestle the number one and number four girls in the state at 170. She wrestled the number four ranked wrestler in the consolation side of the bracket.”

The Lady Lions are back in action on Thursday at home against Jackson in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet, and again this weekend as they will go to Mechanicsburg for the “Heart of Ohio” tournament on Sunday.

Washington freshman Leah Marine came in second place at 110 pounds during the Pioneer Classic, held at Olentangy High School on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Courtesy photos Washington sophomore Lyndyn Gibbs was the weight class champion at 120 pounds during the Pioneer Classic at Olentangy High School on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Courtesy photos