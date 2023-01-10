Lady Lions fall to New Hope, 51-43

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team played the New Hope Christian Academy team Tuesday, Jan. 3.

New Hope won this game, 51-43.

Washington led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 29-26 at the half.

The game turned in the third quarter with a 15-6 third quarter in favor of New Hope as the home team took a 41-35 lead.

Maren McCallister was the game’s leading scorer for New Hope with 26 points.

Jenna Tripp hit four three-point baskets for 12 points.

Calleigh Wead-Salmi led Washington with 14 points.

Allie Mongold scored nine points, Maggi Wall scored seven and Calee Ellars had seven points.

Ellars had two three-point field goals, while Mongold and Wall each had one.

Both teams were 7 of 12 from the free throw line for 58 percent.

Washington plays at Jackson Wednesday and will host McClain Saturday at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 16 13 6 8 — 43

NH 15 11 15 10 — 51

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 3 (1)-0-9; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 4-6-14; Eliana Racine 2-0-4; Megan Sever 1-0-2; Maggi Wall 2 (1)-0-7; Calee Ellars 0 (2)-1-7. TOTALS — 12 (4)-7-43. Free throw shooting: 7 of 12 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals — Ellars, 2; Mongold, Wall.

NEW HOPE — Jenna Tripp 0 (4)-0-12; Eden Leist 0-1-1; Maren McCallister 9 (1)-5-26; Ivy Hines 2-0-4; Chesnee Hines 1-0-2; Kayla Williams 2-0-6. TOTALS — 11 (7)-7-51. Free throw shooting: 7 of 12 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Trip, 4; Williams, 2, McCallister. Three-point goals — Tripp (4), Williams (2) and McCallister.