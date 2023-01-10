Bishop Ready defeats Blue Lions, 66-30

It was a match-up of two teams having fine seasons when the Bishop Ready Silver Knights from Columbus visited Washington High School to take on the Blue Lions Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Blue Lions were 12-2 going in while Ready stood at 10-0.

In the end it was a good shooting game for the Silver Knights and a tough night from the field for the Blue Lions as Bishop Ready posted a 66-30 victory.

Washington senior Tanner Lemaster was recognized before the game in front of the home crowd for his accomplishment of surpassing 1,000 career points Friday, Jan. 6 at Chillicothe High School.

Lemaster led the Blue Lions Tuesday with 15 points, giving him a new career total of 1,022 points. He is the 10th player in Blue Lion boys basketball history to achieve 1,000 points or more.

Junior Garrett Rickman scored five for the Blue Lions and junior Gabe Tayese had four points.

Rickman and Lemaster each hit one three-point basket for Washington. Lemaster led the Blue Lions with five rebounds. Tayese had three rebounds and Isaiah Haithcock had three rebounds.

The Silver Knights had three players in double figures, led by senior Kaleb Schaffer with 19. Schaffer connected on four of Bishop Ready’s seven three-point field goals.

Senior Charlie Russell scored 16 points for Bishop Ready and senior Luke Ruth had 11.

Unofficially, Washington was 10 of 43 from the field for 23 percent. From behind the three-point line, the Blue Lions made 2 of 19 for 11 percent.

Again, unofficially, Bishop Ready made 25 of 41 field goal tries for 61 percent. They had seven turnovers to 13 for Washington.

Ready led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and 32-15 at the half.

The Silver Knights increased their lead to 50-23 after three quarters of play.

Washington is back in action Friday at home against Jackson in the Frontier Athletic Conference with the freshman game starting at 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Ready hosts Bishop Hartley Friday evening.

Blue Lions split j-v, freshman games with Bishop Ready

In Tuesday’s junior-varsity game, Washington defeated Bishop Ready, 40-21.

Will Miller was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 12 points, including one three-point basket.

Gabe Tayese scored 11 points for the Blue Lions, Jacob Lindsey had eight, Gage Merritt scored four, Daryan Murphy hit one three-point field goal, finishing with three points and Jakob Hoosier scored two.

Johnston and Sherif both scored six points to lead Bishop Ready.

In the freshman game, it was Bishop Ready 46, Washington 34.

Airen Chamberlain was the game’s leading scorer for Bishop Ready with 16 points.

Cartwright scored 14 for Bishop Ready.

For the Blue Lions, Jeston Everhart led with 14 points. He hit one three-point field goal.

Bryson Heath scored seven points for Washington, including hitting one three; Cooper Robertson had five points, Javin Baker had four and Avery Wightman scored two.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 9 8 7 — 30

BR 18 14 18 16 — 66

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 1 (1)-0-5; John Wall 0-1-1; Michael Bearden 1-0-2; Brayden May 0-1-1; Will Miller 0-0-0; Gage Merritt 0-0-0; Gabe Tayese 2-0-4; Tanner Lemaster 3 (1)-6-15; Noah Haithcock 0-0-0; Isaiah Haithcock 1-0-2. TOTALS — 8 (2)-8-30. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: Rickman, Lemaster. Field goal shooting: 10 of 43 for 23 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 19 for 11 percent. Rebounds: 17 (4 offensive). Assists: 6. Steals: 6. Turnovers: 13.

BISHOP READY — Kayden Schaffer 0-4-4; Ben Johns 0-0-0; Dalton Miller 0-0-0; Micah Germany 1 (2)-0-8; Sam Carlino 0-0-0; Luke Ruth 5-1-11; Darrius Goins 0-0-0; Charlie Russell 5 (1)-3-16; Andreas Gordon 0-0-0; Owen Browning 0-0-0; Josh Paul 0-0-0; Uthman Sherif 3-0-6; Kaleb Schaffer 3 (4)-1-19; Conlan Dent 1-0-2. TOTALS — 18 (7)-9-66. Free throw shooting: 9 of 11 for 82 percent. Three-point field goals: Kaleb Schaffer, 4; Germany, 2; Russell. Field goal shooting: 25 of 41 for 61 percent. Turnovers: 7.

Washington Blue Lion senior Brayden May (4) puts up a shot while Bishop Ready sophomore Kayden Schaffer defends during a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Also pictured for Washington is senior Tanner Lemaster (23). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Brayden-May-vs-Bishop-Ready-1-10-2023.jpg Washington Blue Lion senior Brayden May (4) puts up a shot while Bishop Ready sophomore Kayden Schaffer defends during a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Also pictured for Washington is senior Tanner Lemaster (23). Photo by Mary Kay West