Free throws carry Cavs past Lady Lions

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Lions basketball teams visited Chillicothe High School for j-v and varsity games against the Cavaliers Saturday, Jan. 7.

Chillicothe won the varsity game, 55-47.

In that game, a wide discrepancy in free throw shooting helped lift Chillicothe to the win.

Chillicothe made 23 of 37 free throws for 62 percent.

Washington was 8 of 10 from the line for 80 percent.

The Lady Lions had 18 two-point baskets and one three-point field goal.

Chillicothe made 13 twos and two threes.

Junior Calleigh Wead-Salmi led Washington with 14 points.

Freshman Eliana Racine scored 13 and sophomore Maggi Wall scored seven. Wall had her team’s only three-point basket.

Chillicothe senior Jacey Harding was the game’s top scorer with 17 points (including one three).

Senior Avery Erslan scored 16 points (hitting one three).

Chillicothe led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter afforded Chillicothe some separation as they outscored Washington 16-8 to go in front, 28-19.

The third quarter was 7-6 in favor of the Cavs.

In the fourth quarter, Chillicothe made 14 of 22 free throws, while Washington converted 6 of 7 from the foul line.

“We are getting better and making improvements,” Washington head coach Samantha Bihl said. “I’m glad to see our kids still putting in work and showing effort in wanting to be better.

“Chillicothe is a solid team and Harding is a great player,” Bihl said. “We knew it would be a tough game.

“(The last part of the second) quarter hurt us in the long run,” Bihl said. “We had four straight turnovers and Chillicothe was able to convert.

“At the end our kids had some opportunities and I thought we showed a lot of growth with situational play,” Bihl said.

Washington (1-5 FAC, 1-12 overall) is at Jackson Wednesday and home against McClain Saturday at 6 p.m.

Chillicothe improved to 5-1 in the FAC, 9-2 overall with the win.

Cavs win j-v game with Washington

In Saturday’s junior-varsity game, Chillicothe defeated Washington, 44-20.

Jada Ryan led Washington with 10 points.

Khalia Smith scored eight points and Megan Mongold had two for Washington.

Savannah Knapp was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 19 points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 8 6 22 — 47

C 12 16 7 20 — 55

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 6-2-14; Eliana Racine 5-3-13; Megan Sever 0-3-3; Maggi Wall 2 (1)-0-7; Calee Ellars 3-0-6; Natalie Woods 2-0-4. TOTALS — 18 (1)-8-47. Free throw shooting: 8 of 10 for 80 percent. Three-point field goal: Wall.

CHILLICOTHE — Jacey Harding 5 (1)-4-17; Nyanna Hatfield 1-3-5; Avery Cox 1-0-2; Miranda McCloy 1-0-2; Avery Erslan 3 (1)-7-16; Paige Huggins 2-0-4; Kendra Allen 0-2-2; Kierra Archer 0-7-7. TOTALS — 13 (2)-23-55. Free throw shooting: 23 of 37 for 62 percent. Three-point field goals: Harding, Erslan.