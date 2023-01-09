Crusader boys win, girls lose at O.C.U. Christmas Shootout

CIRCLEVILLE — The first annual Ohio Christian University Christmas Basketball Shootout was held Saturday, Dec. 17 in Circleville.

Nine Christian high schools from Ohio and West Virginia participated in the event, including both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams from Fayette Christian School.

Boys

Fayette Christian School 38, Kingsway Christian (Orrville, Ohio) score not available

The Crusaders rode the efforts of Kaleb Bauman and Brady Bumpus to pick up the win.

Bauman led the team with 14 points, including 10 in the first half as the Crusaders led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

They expanded their lead to seven points (21-14) at the half.

Bumpus then took over the team scoring, recording all 13 of his points in the second half of play. Bauman added four more as the ‘B Boys’ had all of Fayette Christian’s 17 second half points.

Also for Fayette Christian, Drew Pontious scored four, Justin Wines had three points and J.P. Crichton scored two points.

Kingsway had four players score, with Himes leading with 12 and Glaser scoring 11.

Kingsway was 8 of 12 from the free throw line, including 6 of 8 in the fourth period as they tried to cut into the Crusaders’ 29-18 lead going into the fourth period.

Girls

DePaul Cristo Rey (Cincinnati) 41, Fayette Christian 20

The Lady Crusaders fell behind 13-6 after the first quarter and then were held to two points in the second quarter to trail 28-8 at the half.

They couldn’t dig their way out of the big deficit.

Scarlett Cockerill led the team in scoring with 12 points.

The team has no upper classmen on the roster, so this season will see the program rebuilding mostly with junior high-age girls.

Fanny Persinger and Mylie Picklesimer both scored four points for Fayette Christian.

The team was 2 of 17 from the free throw line.

Cristo Rey had a balanced attack with eight different players scoring. Taylor Nichols led her team with nine points.