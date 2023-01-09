Miami Trace tumblers 3rd at Marysville

MARYSVILLE — Miami Trace Gymnastic team placed third at the Marysville competition Wednesday Dec. 14.

Worthington Kilbourne won the quad meet (125.5), Marysville took second (122.85), Miami Trace placed third (116.15) and Mechanicsburg completed the placings with a 111.45 team score.

Miami Trace senior McKinley Kelley improved her first meet scores on three events to which she was awarded a third place tie on uneven bars (7.55) with cross town teammate, Washington High School’s Abby Rose.

“The two spend hours training together yet, representing their home schools, (they) end up competing against one another at competitions,” head coach Susan Holloway said. It’s an example of a having a friendly rivalry with training partners, Holloway said.

According to Holloway, the two have grown up together taking classes and being on the competitive team at the local gymnastics gym for many years. Both are seniors this year.

With 39 gymnasts competing at the Marysville meet, the local gymnasts showed up in the rankings and stood to receive their placings.

Vault

Abby Rose, W, 5th; Maryn Mustain, W, 7th; Zandra West, MT, 7th; Claire Robinson, Adena, 8th; McKinley Kelley, MT, 8th; Bayley Carr, MT, 10th

Uneven bars

Abby Rose, W, 3rd; McKinley Kelley, MT, 3rd; Maryn Mustain, W, 4th; Claire Robinson, Adena, 5th; Tori Johnson, MT, 6th; Bayley Carr, MT, 6th

Balance beam

Claire Robinson, Adena, 10th

Floor exercise

Tori Johnson, MT, 6th; Claire Robinson, Adena, 7th; Maryn Mustain, W, 8th

All-Around

Claire Robinson, Adena, 9th; Maryn Mustain, W, 10th; Abby Rose, W, 11th; McKinley Kelley, MT, 12th; Tori Johnson, MT, 13th; Bayley Carr, MT, 14th; Zandra West, MT, 16th

Bayley Carr of Miami Trace executes a flyaway tuck off the high bar to dismount from her routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Bayley-Carr-MT-gym-at-Marysville.jpg Bayley Carr of Miami Trace executes a flyaway tuck off the high bar to dismount from her routine. Courtesy photo McKinley Kelley, Miami Trace senior, performs a full twisting front handspring up and over the vault table. Kelley received a third place finish on the event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_McKinley-Kelley-MT-gym-at-Marysville.jpg McKinley Kelley, Miami Trace senior, performs a full twisting front handspring up and over the vault table. Kelley received a third place finish on the event. Courtesy photo