Lemaster reaches 1,000 points, Blue Lions defeat Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lions varsity boys basketball team (11-2) traveled to Chillicothe to take on the Cavaliers Friday evening in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest.

Blue Lion senior Tanner Lemaster entered the game just nine points shy of 1,000 for his career. He would get seven of those nine in the opening period.

Washington led Chillicothe 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Early into the second quarter Lemaster was fouled while shooting, sending him to the free throw line. The first free throw was good, leaving him just one point shy of the milestone.

With the Cavalier student section chanting “999”, Lemaster sank the second free throw to eclipse 1,000 career points as a Blue Lion basketball player. Officials stopped the game as Lemaster celebrated with his teammates and then his family.

Chillicothe would go on to outscore the Blue Lions 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 27-25 lead at the break.

The second half was all Washington, as the Blue Lions outscored the Cavaliers 38-19 on their way to a 63-46 road victory.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff spoke after the victory.

“Obviously I’m proud of Tanner Lemaster for getting his 1,000 points tonight. He is only the 10th Blue Lion basketball player on the boys’ side in over 100 years of basketball to reach that milestone. I appreciate Chillicothe being gracious enough to allow us to do that. Also, I’m really proud of Michael Bearden and I think it’s probably the most complete game that he’s played. He was just solid all night and made good plays. Isaiah Haithcock stepped up in the second half and played a great half. Brayden May gave us great energy off the bench and made some huge plays in the third quarter. John Wall did what John Wall does, took care of the basketball and knocked down some open threes for us. It was a big win to get the league started in the second half.”

Unofficially for Washington, Lemaster led the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds, securing a double-double. Next was John Wall with 14 points, connecting on four three-pointers for the evening. Wall was followed by Isaiah Haithcock with 11, Brayden May with eight, Michael Bearden with seven, Garrett Rickman with five, and Gage Merritt with two.

The Blue Lions were 8-14 (57%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed six turnovers.

Statistically for Chillicothe, Cayden Lee led the Cavs with 14 points, followed by Mason Siberell and Cooper Stoneking with 12, Aiden Spaulding and Tre King with three, and Cameron Badger with two.

The Cavs were 3-5 (60%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed 10 turnovers.

Washington (12-2, 6-0) plays again on Tuesday at home against Bishop Ready with the freshman game beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Chillicothe (2-11, 1-5) plays again on Frida at home against McClain.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 18 7 20 18 — 63

C 11 16 13 6 — 46

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 1 (1)-0-5; John Wall 1 (4)-0-14; Michael Bearden 3-1-7; Brayden May 2 (1)-1-8; Will Miller 0-0-0; Gage Merritt 1-0-2; Gabe Tayese 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 5 (1)-3-16; Noah Haithcock 0-0-0; Isaiah Haithcock 4-3-11. TOTALS — 17 (7)-8-63. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall 4, Lemaster, May, Rickman. Field goal shooting: 17 of 35 for 49 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 11 for 64%. Rebounds: 25 (9 offensive). Assists: 13. Steals: 5. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 6

CHILLICOTHE — Mason Siberell 4 (1)-1-12; Tre King (1)-0-3; Juan Miller 0-0-0; Cameron Badger 1-0-2; Cayden Lee 5 (1)-1-14; Aiden Spaulding 1-1-3; Cooper Stoneking 3 (2)-0-12. TOTALS — 14 (5)-3-46. Free throw shooting: 3 of 5 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Stoneking 2, King, Lee, Siberell. Turnovers: 10.

In the junior varsity contest, Washington won 48-23.

Statistically for Washington, Jacob Lindsey and Noah Haithcock both led the Blue Lions with 12 points each, followed by Will Miller with 10, Gage Merrit with five, Jakob Hoosier, Matthew Colflesh, Logan Clevenger, and Gabe Tayese with two, and Javin Baker with one point.

In the freshman game, the Blue Lions defeated the Cavaliers 39-29.

Statistically for Washington, Cooper Robertson led the Blue Lions with 13 points, followed by Bryson Heath with nine, Javin Baker with seven, Matthew Colflesh and Jeston Everhart with four, and Avery Wightman with two.

Tanner Lemaster (23) is embraced by Isaiah Haithcock (30) and John Wall (2) after sinking a free throw to reach 1000 career points. Lemaster acheived this milestone during the second quarter of their game against Chillicothe on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Lemaster-1000-points.jpg Tanner Lemaster (23) is embraced by Isaiah Haithcock (30) and John Wall (2) after sinking a free throw to reach 1000 career points. Lemaster acheived this milestone during the second quarter of their game against Chillicothe on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Emily Semler