Back-to-back wins over Tigers

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers visited McClain High School Friday night to continue play in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The Panthers picked up their second win of 2023, following a 66-48 win over the Circleville Tigers Wednesday, it was back-to-back wins over Tiger teams as the Panthers defeated McClain, 46-30.

Miami Trace improves to 10-1 on the season with a game at Zane Trace this evening. The freshman game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

McClain falls to 1-10 with the loss.

Miami Trace senior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Guthrie converted a double-double, with 13 rebounds.

Senior Isaiah Reisinger scored 10 for Miami Trace. He had two three-point field goals and Guthrie had the other for the Panthers.

Junior Seth Weller led the Tigers with nine points.

Junior Andrew Potts scored eight for McClain.

The Panthers started the game with an 11-1 lead.

It was 11-3 Panthers at the end of the first quarter.

McClain battled back and pulled to within two points at 17-15, near the end of the half.

At the break, the Panthers were in front, 19-15.

The turning point was the third quarter, in which Miami Trace outscored McClain, 18-4.

The Panthers held a 37-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

McClain scored 11 points in the fourth quarter while the Panthers had nine for the 46-30 final.

Miami Trace freshman Grant Guess drives to the basket while McClain senior Gavin Warren defends in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at McClain High School.

