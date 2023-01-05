Miami Trace wrestling pins Cavs, 57-24

The MiamThe Panthers Trace Panthers wrestling team welcomed the team from Chillicothe High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 in conference duals, defeating the Cavaliers, 57-24.

Out of the 14 weight classes, Miami Trace won seven matches by pin.

The Panthers also won two weight classes by forfeit and one by decision.

Chillicothe won four bouts, all by pin.

Winning by pin for Miami Trace were: Stephen Lehr, Evan Mollett, Corbin Melvin, Brice Perkins, Aiden Johnson, Asher LeBeau and Ethynn Munro.

Landen St. Clair won by decision for the Panthers and Lyric Dickerson and Will Enoch won by forfeit.

“A couple of matches that stand out for me are Aiden Johnson, who had a real tough opponent,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “(Johnson) took it to him and got the fall in the third period.” Johnson is a senior.

“And Brice Perkins, a sophomore, that’s probably the best I’ve seen him wrestle all year,” Fondale said. “That was fun to see.

“Landen St. Clair got to wrestle varsity tonight,” Fondale said. “He stepped up and got the win for us.

“Overall it was a good team effort,” Fondale said. “We had a good crowd come out and support us. I liked watching our older guys supporting our middle school team as well.

“We’ll have a short practice (Friday) to fine tune some stuff and then we go to Logan Elm on Saturday.”

Miami Trace 57, Chillicothe 24

165 – Landen St. Clair (MT) dec. Wesley Scott (C), 11-6

175 – Stephen Lehr (MT) pinned Kaeden Peterson (C), 1:09

190 – Evan Mollett (MT) pinned Zach Jones (C), 1:58

215 – Trent Wade (C) pinned John Queen (MT), 2:57

285 – Trevor Banks (C) pinned Josh McGraw (MT), 1:40

106 – Lyric Dickerson (MT) won by forfeit

113 – Will Enoch (MT) won by forfeit

120 – Cannan Smith (C) pinned Evan Mullen (MT), 3:15

126 – Corbin Melvin (MT) pinned Alyssa Hicks (C), 1:51

132 – Brice Perkins (MT) pinned Cade Howard (C), 3:01

138 – Aiden Johnson (MT) pinned Oscar Morgan (C), 4:47

144 – Michael Hicks Jr. (C) pinned Garrett Carson (MT), 1:14

150 – Asher LeBeau (MT) pinned Jeremyah Teurman (C), 1:35

157 – Ethynn Munro (MT) pinned Gage Miller (C), 1:06

Miami Trace Middle School wrestling beats Chillicothe

In the middle school match between the Panthers and Cavaliers Thursday, Miami Trace won 63-12.

For the Panthers, Jeremiah Green won at 110 pounds by pin in 2:26; at 116 pounds, Harper Dotson won by pin in 3:16; Gabe Carson won by pin in 47 seconds at 122 pounds; Corbin Dotson won by pin at 142 pounds in 2:15 and Kaleb Carter won at 150 pounds in 57 seconds.

Panthers who won by forfeit are: Jake Rheinscheld, 128; Landan LeBeau, 134; Alejandro Utrera, 160; Tommy Garrison, 205; Luke Bennett, 245.

Miami Trace’s Aiden Johnson bears down on his opponent from Chillicothe in a 138-pound match Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Johnson got the pin in the third period. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Aiden-Johnson-MT-wrasslin-vs-Chillicothe-1-5-2023.jpg Miami Trace’s Aiden Johnson bears down on his opponent from Chillicothe in a 138-pound match Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Johnson got the pin in the third period. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Brice Perkins of Miami Trace is about to pin his Chillicothe opponent in the second period of a 132-pound match Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Brice-Perkins-MT-wrasslin-vs-Chilli-1-5-2023.jpg Brice Perkins of Miami Trace is about to pin his Chillicothe opponent in the second period of a 132-pound match Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald