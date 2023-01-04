3rd quarter surge lifts North Adams to win

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers began the 2023 portion of the season with a home game against North Adams Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The outcome of the game turned in the third quarter as North Adams outscored Miami Trace, 18-1 on the way to a 52-41 victory.

North Adams, improving to 12-0 with the win, was led by senior Keetyn Hupp with 19 points.

Nine other players for the visitors reached the scoring column, including four players — Karlie Kennedy, Katelyn Boerger, Laney Ruckel and Harlee Brand — each with five points.

For Miami Trace, senior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs led with 18 points. Jacobs also had six rebounds.

Junior Jessee Stewart scored 10 points for Miami Trace and had two rebounds. Both Stewart and Jacobs each hit two three-point field goals.

Seniors Mallory Lovett and Kaelin Pfeifer both scored six points for Miami Trace.

Pfeifer had six rebounds and three steals and Lovett had five rebounds and two assists.

Senior Hillary McCoy had five rebounds, one assist and one steal for the Lady Panthers.

Turnovers were a significant factor working against Miami Trace as the Lady Panthers had 29 to 15 for North Adams.

Miami Trace had a total of 29 rebounds, nine on the offensive glass. North Adams had 13 offensive rebounds.

Miami Trace was 17 of 44 shooting for 39 percent. From three-point range, the Lady Panthers were 4 of 13 for 31 percent.

North Adams made 20 of 55 field goal tries for 36 percent. They made 4 of 20 three-point attempts for 20 percent.

Miami Trace took a 9-4 lead to begin the game.

By the end of the first quarter, the contest was tied, 11-11.

The lead changed hands four times in a back and fourth second quarter. Miami Trace took a 26-24 lead into the locker room.

Miami Trace was cold in the third quarter, going 0 of 12 from the field with one free throw made with 36 seconds to play in the period. Meanwhile, North Adams hit 8 of 16 shot attempts in the third quarter.

North Adams took a 42-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Panthers outscored North Adams 14-10 in the fourth quarter, drawing to within eight points (45-37) with 3:46 left in the game.

Miami Trace (9-5) is back in action in the Frontier Athletic Conference at noon Saturday at McClain High School.

North Adams will play at Whiteoak Monday.

North Adams does not have a junior-varsity team.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

NA 11 13 18 10 — 52

MT 11 15 1 14 — 41

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 0-0-0; Kaelin Pfeifer 3-0-6; Hillary McCoy 0-0-0; Sue Morris 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 1 (2)-2-10; Navaeh Lyons 0-1-1; Mallory Lovett 3-0-6; Hillery Jacobs 6 (2)-0-18; Ryleigh Vincent 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (4)-3-41. Free throw shooting: 3 of 5 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 2; Jacobs, 2. Field goal shooting: 17 of 44 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 13 for 31 percent. Rebounds: 29 (9 offensive). Turnovers: 29. Assists: 9. Steals: 6. Fouls: 12.

NORTH ADAMS — McKenna Shelton 1-0-2; Tatum Grooms 2-0-4; Karlie Kennedy 1-3-5; Brea Stout 1-0-2; Katelyn Boerger 2-1-5; Keetyn Hupp 5 (2)-3-19; Laney Ruckel 2-1-5; Harlee Brand 1 (1)-0-5; Kenlie Jones 1-0-2; Taylor Shelton 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS — 16 (4)-8-52. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Hupp, 2; Brand, Shelton. Field goal shooting: 20 of 55 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 20 for 20 percent. Offensive rebounds: 13. Turnovers: 15.

Miami Trace senior Kaelin Pfeifer drives to the basket between players from North Adams, including senior Laney Ruckel (12) during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Kaelin-Pfeifer-vs-N-Adams-1-4-2023.jpg Miami Trace senior Kaelin Pfeifer drives to the basket between players from North Adams, including senior Laney Ruckel (12) during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

North Adams 52, Miami Trace 41