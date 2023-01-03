Blue Lions fall to Cardinals, 47-35

The Washington Blue Lions played their first game of 2023, hosting the Cardinals of St. Charles High School for a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 3.

After a slow start, Washington rallied in the fourth quarter, but a deficit at one time of 23 points was too much to overcome as the Cardinals played a good bit of keep-away, ending with a 47-35 victory.

Coming into the game, Washington senior Tanner Lemaster needed 17 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

Lemaster scored eight points in the game, putting his career total at 991. Lemaster needs nine points in the game at Chillicothe Friday to reach the coveted career scoring mark.

Junior Isaiah Haithcock led the Blue Lions with 13 points. He made a three-point shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. He also had a dunk in the game.

Junior Garrett Rickman scored six points, junior John Wall had five points and senior Brayden May scored three for the Blue Lions.

St. Charles senior 6-9 forward Chase Walker was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.

Senior Max Colucy had nine points for the Cardinals.

St. Charles improves to 4-6 on the season. Washington is now 11-2 overall.

The Cardinals led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter and 21-10 at the half.

With a 14-2 run to begin the second half, St. Charles increased its lead to 23 points (35-12).

Including Haithcock’s three-point basket at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter, the Blue Lions continued what resulted in a 12-0 run to pull to within 11 points, 35-24.

St. Charles wins j-v, freshman games with Blue Lions

In the j-v game Tuesday, St. Charles defeated Washington, 38-30.

Jeston Everhart was the leading scorer for Washington with eight points. He hit two three-point field goals.

Noah Haithcock scored seven points, Will Miller had five points (with one three), Gage Merritt scored four points and a trio of players — Jakob Hoosier, Gabe Tayese and Jacob Lindsey — each scored two points.

Noah Nordstrom was the game’s leading scorer for the Cardinals with 12 points, including three three-point field goals.

St. Charles won Tuesday’s freshman game against the Blue Lions, 45-32.

Javin Baker was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 16 points. He connected on three three-point field goals.

Jeston Everhart scored nine points (with one three), Cooper Robertson had five points and Matthew Colflesh scored two.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 2 8 5 20 — 35

SC 8 13 14 12 — 47

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 3-0-6; John Wall 0 (1)-2-5; Michael Bearden 0-0-0; Brayden May 0 (1)-0-3; Gabe Tayese 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 3-28; Isaiah Haithcock 5 (1)-0-13. TOTALS — 11 (3)-4-35. Free throw shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, May, Haithcock. Field goal shooting: 14 of 35 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 17 for 18 percent. Rebounds: 18 (5 offensive).Assists: 3 Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 1. Turnovers: 16.

ST. CHARLES — Connor Cole 0-0-0; Zach Auletta 4-0-8; John Levy 0-0-0; Isaac Willey 1 (1)-0-5; George Mosholder 1 (1)-0-5; Chase Walker 7-6-20; Max Colucy 3-3-9. TOTALS — 16 (2)-9-47. Free throw shooting: 9 of 12 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Willey, Mosholder.

Washington senior Tanner Lemaster (left) sets for a shot while defended by St. Charles’ senior Chase Walker during a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Lemaster entered the game with 983 career points. He scored eight in the game, leaving him nine points away from the landmark achievement. Washington’s next game is at Chillicothe Friday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-vs-St-Charles-1-3-2023.jpg Washington senior Tanner Lemaster (left) sets for a shot while defended by St. Charles’ senior Chase Walker during a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Lemaster entered the game with 983 career points. He scored eight in the game, leaving him nine points away from the landmark achievement. Washington’s next game is at Chillicothe Friday. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald