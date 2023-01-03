Blue Lion wrestling competes at GMVWA

The Blue Lion Wrestling team recently competed at the GMVWA Holiday Tournament at Vandalia Butler High School. The team came away with one place winner and a team finish in the small school division of 21st.

This tournament featured 64 teams, the largest field ever at this tournament. Teams from Ohio and Kentucky compete every year with schools from all three divisions.

Talon Freese placed seventh at 120 pounds. Head Coach Louis Reid spoke about Freese.

“He wrestled a great tournament going 4-2 and picking up four pins in the tournament. Every tournament he has wrestled in this season, Talon has placed.”

Other results for Washington:

At 138 pounds, Cody Brown finished 2-2.

At 144 pounds, Ian Roush finished 0-2.

At 150 pounds, Malachi Mccullough finished 3-2.

At 157 pounds, Tristan Vires finished 1-2.

At 165 pounds, Mack Parsley finished 1-2.

At 190 pounds, Brendan Peters finished 2-2.

At 285 pounds, Jake Bashor finished 2-2.

The Blue Lions are back in action on Thursday at Hillsboro in an FAC dual meet. The Jr. High team will also be making the trip to compete against the Indians.