Lady Lions fall to Lady Warriors, 41-33

The Lady Lions of Washington High School hosted the Adena Lady Warriors on Friday, Dec. 30 in a non-conference basketball game.

At the end of the first quarter, Adena held an 8-7 lead over Washington.

Adena would explode with an 18-point second quarter to take a 26-15 halftime lead. Emma Garrison of Adena led all scorers with 14 at the half, including hitting four three-pointers.

In the third quarter, the Lady Lions would outscore Adena by a score of 7-6 to get within ten points heading into the final quarter.

Washington was able to get it within a few points multiple times throughout the fourth quarter but were never able to fully close the gap as Adena pulled away with a 41-33 victory.

Statistically for Washington, Calleigh Wead-Salmi led the way with 12 points, followed by Maggi Wall with 10, Calee Ellars with six, Megan Sever with three, and Allie Mongold with two.

Statistically for Adena, Garrison finished with 18 points, followed by Grace Townsend with eight, Kamryn Sowers with seven, Sydney Ater with four, Caelan Miner with three, and Kiera Williams with one.

Washington (1-10 overall, 1-4 in the FAC) will play on the road against New Hope Christian Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Lady Lions will return to conference play Saturday at Chillicothe at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 7 8 7 11 — 33

A 8 18 6 9 — 41

WASHINGTON — Jordyn Gray 0-0-0; Allie Mongold 1-0-2; Megan Mongold 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 5-2-12; Eliana Racine 0-0-0; Megan Sever (1)-0-3; Maggi Wall 2 (2)-0-10; Calee Ellars (2)-0-6. TOTALS — 8 (5)-2-33. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall 2, Ellars 2, Sever.

ADENA — Caelan Miner (1)-0-3; Kiera Williams 0-1-1; Kamryn Sowers 3-1-7; Grace Townsend 2 (1)-1-8; Sydney Ater 0-4-4; Emma Garrison 3 (4)-0-18. TOTALS — 8 (6)-7-41. Free throw Shooting: 7 of 12 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Garrison 4, Miner, Townsend.

Washington freshman Calee Ellars attacks the basket during the second half of their game against Adena on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Adena would go on to win this game by a score of 41-33. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Ellars-vs-Adena.jpg Washington freshman Calee Ellars attacks the basket during the second half of their game against Adena on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Adena would go on to win this game by a score of 41-33. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photo