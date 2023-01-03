Blue Lions sink Pirates, 54-46

PLAIN CITY — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team traveled to Jonathan Alder High School on Friday, Dec. 30 to take part in their annual Pioneer Classic. Washington would take on the West Carrollton Pirates in a non-conference contest.

Ahead of this game, Washington was 10-1 on the season, with six of those wins coming on the road.

Washington trailed West Carrollton at the end of one quarter, 14-11.

The Blue Lions would be outscored the Pirates again in the second quarter 13-12 to give the Pirates a 27-23 halftime advantage. At the half, Washington’s Tanner Lemaster led all scorers with 16 points.

Washington would trail for much of the third quarter, but a Lemaster put-back off a teammates’ missed free throw attempt would give the Blue Lions a 37-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was back and forth with several lead changes. The Pirates held a 40-39 lead midway through the quarter, before Brayden May knocked down a big three-pointer from the corner to give the Blue Lions a 42-40 lead.

Washington found themselves trailing 46-44 with 2:10 remaining, but an old fashioned three-point play from Lemaster put the Blue Lions back ahead by one.

Just a minute later, John Wall hit a huge three-pointer to give the Blue Lions a two-possession lead, and Washington was able to hold on over the last minute to secure a 54-46 win.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff spoke about the victory.

“I’m really proud of our effort against a style of game we aren’t accustomed to. Having 6’6”, 6’5”, 6’4” front lines that are athletic and press the entire game aren’t common in Southeast Ohio basketball. Tanner Lemaster played the most complete game I’ve seen him play in my three years coaching him. He was phenomenal. This game will hopefully continue our prep for a really tough second half of the season.”

Statistically for Washington, Lemaster led the team with 25 points and 12 rebounds, securing a double-double. He also had three blocks and two steals to his credit. Wall scored 13 points and had six assists, Garrett Rickman had seven points, three assists, and two steals, Isaiah Haithcock scored four points and had 10 rebounds, May scored three, and Michael Bearden finished with two points.

The Blue Lions were 9-12 (75%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed 16 turnovers.

Statistically for West Carrollton, Jewsiah Bass led the Pirates with 11 points, followed by Javen Vaughn with nine, Chylan Ingram with eight, Remi Gilmore with seven, Joseph Ingram with six, Raishawn Riley with three, and Antonio Robinson and Byron Freeman with one point each.

The Pirates were 6-12 (50%) from the free-throw line as a team and committed 18 turnovers.

Washington (11-1/5-0) hosted St. Charles Tuesday, Jan. 3 and will play at Chillicothe Friday at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 12 14 17 — 54

WC 14 13 9 10 — 46

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 1 (1)-2-7; John Wall 2 (2)-3-13; Michael Bearden 1-0-2; Brayden May (1)-0-3; Gabe Tayese 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 6 (3)-4-25; Isaiah Haithcock 2-0-4. TOTALS — 12 (7)-9-54. Free throw shooting: 9 of 12 for 75 percent. Field goal percentage: 19 of 57 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal percentage: 7 of 24 for 29 percent. Three-point field goals: Lemaster 3, Wall 2, May, Rickman. Assists: 15 Rebounds: 41 (19 Offensive) Steals: 10 Blocks: 6 Turnovers: 16.

WEST CARROLLTON — Antonio Robinson 0-1-1; Jewsiah Bass 5-1-11; Javen Baughn (3)-0-9; Raishawn Riley 1-1-3; Remi Gilmore 1 (1)-2-7; Chylan Ingram 4-0-8; Byron Freeman 0-1-1; Joseph Ingram 3-0-6. TOTALS — 13 (4)-6-46. Free throw shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Vaughn 3, Gilmore. Turnovers: 18.

Washington senior Tanner Lemaster (23) puts up a shot during the first half of the Blue Lions’ game against West Carrollton on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Lemaster finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, earning a double-double, and Washington defeated West Carrollton by a score of 54-46. Also pictured for Washington is Brayden May (4). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Tanner-vs-WC.jpg Washington senior Tanner Lemaster (23) puts up a shot during the first half of the Blue Lions’ game against West Carrollton on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Lemaster finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, earning a double-double, and Washington defeated West Carrollton by a score of 54-46. Also pictured for Washington is Brayden May (4). Photo by Maggi Wall