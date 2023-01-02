Panthers beat London for McDonald’s championship

Miami Trace High School was once again the host site of the McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament, varsity boys version, Wednesday and Friday last week.

The Panthers had an outstanding shooting effort, especially from three-point range, as they defeated the London Red Raiders to win the 2022 McDonald’s championship, 61-48.

Miami Trace senior Isaiah Reisinger made 6 of 8 attempts from three-point range, scoring a total of 20 points to be named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

On the inside (and a little bit from the outside), senior Andrew Guthrie scored 22 points and was named to the all-tournament team.

Guthrie made two three-point field goals. He led Miami Trace with eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Reisinger had a team-high two steals.

Miami Trace junior Austin Boedeker scored 14 points (with one three) to go along with four assists and four rebounds.

Miami Trace made 9 of 15 three-point shot attempts for an outstanding 60 percent.

Junior Bryson Osborne had a team-high six assists, along with five rebounds and three points.

Zach Jones led London with 18 points and Brady Carter scored 12 points. Those players were both named to the all-tournament team.

In Friday’s consolation game, Greeneview defeated Madison Plains, 55-32.

Greeneview’s Ronnie McKinney and Madison Plains’ Cameron Dennehy completed the all-tournament team.

Miami Trace bolted out to a 10-2 lead, but did not lead wire-to-wire.

In a somewhat low scoring first half, Miami Trace led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.

London caught Miami Trace, taking a 16-14 lead with 3:06 to play in the second quarter.

The teams traded the lead on a three-point basket by Reisinger and a score by London.

Miami Trace went back into the lead, 19-18, with a score from Boedeker 34 seconds before the end of the first half.

London tied the game, 19-19 on a free throw with 3.8 seconds left in the half and Boedeker scored at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 21-19 halftime lead.

The game remained close in the third quarter, with both teams scoring 18 points.

The score was tied once (at 21) and the Panthers led by as many as eight points at one juncture.

London outscored Miami Trace 9-3 in the final two-plus minutes to put the score at 39-37 in favor of the Panthers at the end of the third quarter.

The game remained close through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

The score was tied twice and London very briefly held a 43-42 lead with 4:33 to play in the game.

Reisinger made back-to-back three-pointers and Boedeker hit a free throw to give the Panthers breathing room, 49-43.

It was at this point that London took a shot and missed.

On the attempted rebound, a London player and a Miami Trace player became entangled as they hit the floor.

There was an altercation (coming at the 1:49 mark) that resulted in two technical foul shots for the Panthers (both made by Reisinger). A London player came off the bench and involved himself in the action, resulting in his ejection from the game.

After the made free throws, the Panthers had possession and Boedeker scored to give Miami Trace a 10-point lead.

From there, it was just a matter of time running out before the Panthers emerged with the 61-48 victory.

“It’s definitely an advantage playing in our own house,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “Our kids tend to play with a lot more energy here. Our student section is great. Our fans are very loyal, everywhere we go, especially here.

“We’re coming off a 6-17 season,” Ackley said, as the Panthers improved to 8-1 at the end of the 2022 portion of the schedule.

“We knew we would be better (than last year),” Ackley said. “Our kids have put time in and they’ve worked. I don’t know that I’ve ever been happier for a group to just see this success and hopefully we can build from it.”

The McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is sponsored annually by Nick Epifano, owner and operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown.

Miami Trace’s next five games are on the road, starting with a game at Circleville Wednesday. The freshman game is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 9 18 22 — 61

L 9 10 18 11 — 48

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 0-0-0; Trey Robinette 0-0-0; Grant Guess 0-0-0; Colden May 0-0-0; Brady Armstrong 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0 (6)-2-20; Austin Boedeker 4 (1)-3-14; Bryson Sheets 1-0-2; Andrew Guthrie 7 (2)-2-22; Bryson Osborne 1-1-3; Holden Hunter 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (9)-8-61. Free throw shooting: 8 of 12 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 6; Guthrie, 2; Boedeker. Field goal shooting: 22 of 44 for 50 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 9 of 15 for 60 percent. Turnovers: 13 Assists: 13. Rebounds: 25 (5 offensive). Steals: 4. Blocked shots: 2. Fouls: 10.

LONDON — Kobi Payne 1 (2)-0-8; Hunter Canney 1-0-2; Landon Smith 0 (1)-0-3; June Turner 1 (1)-0-5; Brody Hildreth 0-0-0; Zach Jones 5-8-18; Brady Carter 5-2-12; Cuyler Greenhill 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (4)-10-48. Free throw shooting: 10 of 11 for 91 percent. Three-point field goals: Payne, 2; Smith, Turner. Field goal shooting: 17 of 53 for 32 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 24 for 17 percent. Turnovers: 10. Offensive rebounds: 8.