Lady Panthers win McDonald’s Holiday title

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers were vying for another McDonald’s Holiday Tournament basketball championship when they re-visited Greeneview High School Thursday, Dec. 29 to take on the London Red Raiders.

Miami Trace outscored London in each of the first three quarters on their way to posting a 58-44 victory.

The Lady Panthers finished the 2022 portion of the 2022-23 season with a record of 9-4.

London starts the 2023 part of its schedule with a mark of 3-7.

Miami Trace junior Jessee Stewart followed her 19-point game against Madison Plains in the tournament semifinals by scoring 21 points against London, a performance that earned her the Most Valuable Player award.

Senior teammate Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs scored 16 points and was also named to the all-tournament team.

From London, senior Natalie Zabloudil (with 15 points) and sophomore Chyann Lewis (scoring six points) were named to the all-tournament team.

Monet Vest of Greeneview and Mackenzie Reeves of Madison Plains were named to the all-tournament team.

In Thursday’s consolation game, Greeneview defeated Madison Plains, 39-29.

Also Thursday, for Miami Trace, senior Hillary McCoy scored nine points and sophomore Navaeh Lyons had six points.

Jacobs had a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with 16 points. Jacobs also led her team with five assists.

McCoy was second in rebounds with seven, including four on the offensive glass.

Miami Trace jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the title game.

London outscored Miami Trace 11-5 after that, setting the score at 13-11 in favor of Miami Trace at the end of the first quarter.

London drew even at 15-15 with just over seven minutes to play in the second quarter.

McCoy scored two and Stewart then hit back-to-back threes and a two-point basket as Miami Trace opened a 10-point lead.

With many players from both teams hitting the floor at one time or another, in a rough-and-tumble second quarter, Miami Trace maintained a lead of between 8 and 11 points.

At the half, Miami Trace was in front, 35-25.

Stewart had another scoring surge in the third, scoring seven of Miami Trace’s first nine points of the second half to increase its lead to at first 15 and then 17 points with two minutes to play in the third.

After three quarters of action, Miami Trace was in front, 52-38.

Both teams scored six points in the fourth quarter for the 58-44 final.

“The girls came out and they played well,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “We didn’t hit some of our mid-range shots early on, but we went inside and we were able to get some scoring in the paint. That kind of helped alleviate some of our cold shooting from the outside.

“As the game progressed, we knew we would work into our offense and work into some of the things we wanted to do,” Dettwiller said. “London fought really hard; those girls are very physical. We knew coming in they were a multiple defensive team.

“Our kids bought into the game plan, they worked together,” Dettwiller said. “We’re really coming together as a team right now.”

Miami Trace is back in action Wednesday, hosting North Adams (10-1) with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 22 17 6 — 58

L 11 14 13 6 — 44

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 0-0-0; Kaelin Pfeifer 0-2-2; Hillary McCoy 2 (1)-2-9; Sue Morris 1-0-2; Jessee Stewart 5 (3)-2-21; Navaeh Lyons 3-0-6; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 1-0-2; Hillery Jacobs 4 (1)-5-16; Ryleigh Vincent 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (5)-11-58. Free throw shooting: 11 of 16 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 3; Jacobs, McCoy. Field goal shooting: 21 of 45 for 47 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 14 for 36 percent. Rebounds: 22 (8 offensive). Turnovers: 8. Assists: 11. Steals: 7. Fouls: 17.

LONDON — Natalie Zabloudil 5 (1)-2-15; Chyann Lewis 1-4-6; Kassie Patterson 1 (1)-0-5; Josie Cover 2-0-4; Addison Sims 4-0-8; Macy Baker 1-0-4; Addison Thomas 0-2-2. TOTALS — 14 (2)-10-44. Free throw shooting: 10 of 17 for 59 percent. Three-point field goals: Zabloudil, Patterson. Field goal shooting: 16 of 35 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 13 for 15 percent. Turnovers: 12. Offensive rebounds: 7.

McDONALD’S HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT CHAMPION LADY PANTHERS — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers won the annual holiday tournament with a 58-44 victory over London Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Greeneview High School. (front, l-r); the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Jessee Stewart; all-tournament team member, Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs, Nevaeh Lyons; (back, l-r); coach Carlos Roberts and coach Meghann Ackley, Kaelin Pfeifer, Mallory Lovett, Hillary McCoy, Sue Morris, Zoey Grooms, Ryleigh Vincent, Ellie Robinette, coach Shawn Grooms and head coach Kayla Dettwiller. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Lady-Panthers-win-McDonalds-title-12-29-2022.jpg McDONALD’S HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT CHAMPION LADY PANTHERS — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers won the annual holiday tournament with a 58-44 victory over London Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Greeneview High School. (front, l-r); the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Jessee Stewart; all-tournament team member, Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs, Nevaeh Lyons; (back, l-r); coach Carlos Roberts and coach Meghann Ackley, Kaelin Pfeifer, Mallory Lovett, Hillary McCoy, Sue Morris, Zoey Grooms, Ryleigh Vincent, Ellie Robinette, coach Shawn Grooms and head coach Kayla Dettwiller. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace junior Jessee Stewart puts up a shot against London in the championship game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Greeneview High School. Stewart, who scored 21 points in the title game after hitting for 19 points in the semifinal against Madison Plains, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Jessee-Stewart-McDonalds-vs-London-12-29-2022.jpg Miami Trace junior Jessee Stewart puts up a shot against London in the championship game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Greeneview High School. Stewart, who scored 21 points in the title game after hitting for 19 points in the semifinal against Madison Plains, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald McDONALD’S ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — The McDonald’s Holiday Tournament recognized these players for their efforts in the annual tournament, held Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 29. (l-r); from Miami Trace, Jessee Stewart, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and from Miami Trace, Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs; from London, Natalie Zabloudil and Chyann Lewis; Monet Vest of Greeneview and Mackenzie Reeves, Madison Plains. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_McDonalds-girls-all-tournament-team-12-29-2022.jpg McDONALD’S ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — The McDonald’s Holiday Tournament recognized these players for their efforts in the annual tournament, held Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 29. (l-r); from Miami Trace, Jessee Stewart, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and from Miami Trace, Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs; from London, Natalie Zabloudil and Chyann Lewis; Monet Vest of Greeneview and Mackenzie Reeves, Madison Plains. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald