Panthers win McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity boys basketball team won the 2022 McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title Friday, Dec. 30, 61-48 over London.

Miami Trace senior Isaiah Reisinger was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Against London he connected on six three-point field goals and scored 20 points. He previously hit four threes for 12 points in the Panthers’ win over Madison Plains in the semifinals Wednesday night.

Fellow senior Andrew Guthrie scored 22 points Friday, following up his 27 point performance on Wednesday to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.

Also named to the all-tournament team were: Cameron Dennehy, Madison Plains; Ronnie McKinney of Greeneview and Zach Jones and Brady Carter of London.

In Friday’s consolation game, Greeneview defeated Madison Plains, 55-32.

Miami Trace (now 8-1 on the season) will be back in action Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Circleville.

The tournament was sponsored by Nick Epifano, owner and operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown.

Also on Friday, the Washington Blue Lions defeated West Carrollton, 52-46.

In girls basketball Friday, Adena defeated Washington, 41-33.