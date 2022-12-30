Orcutt Start/Sit: Championship week decisions

Week 17, Championship Week for most. This week the Start/Sit advice will be a challenge as there are a ton of questions of who is playing, who isn’t playing and who is injured. If you are ready, let’s get into it.

QB

Start: Justin Fields @ Lions

Fields put up a dud against one of the best defenses in the league last week. That changes this week as he faces a Lions team that he beat earlier in the season and he had 40 Fantasy Points again. He had 4 TDs and 300 total yards. I’m not saying he’s putting up 40 but he is facing the worst defense in the league to opposing QBs, they are giving up 23.6 Fantasy Points per game to the QB. You can ride Fields to a championship.

Start: Aaron Rodgers vs Vikings

The Vikings are one of the worst teams in the league at giving up points to opposing QBs, they are allowing 19.9 points per game to the QB, and this week they get Aaron Rodgers who is fighting for a playoff spot. Rodgers and the Packers have gotten worse this season and the Vikings Defense feel like it has gotten worse. Rodgers has played well at home and well at home against the Vikings where he put up 244 yards per game and 2 TDs per game in his career.

Sleepers: Mac Jones vs Rams; Brock Purdy @ Raiders; Jared Goff vs Bears

Sit: Carson Wentz vs Commanders

I wouldn’t touch this QB carousel at all. Wentz has been named the starter for a Commander’s team still fighting for a playoff spot. What happens if he goes out and lays an egg? Will he be benched in the 3rd Quarter? The Browns are one of the best against the QB, only allowing 14.1 points per game. I would avoid the Commander’s QB situation all together.

Sit: Trevor Lawrence @ Houston

Not a terrible matchup, but it isn’t a must win. Last time Lawrence faced the Texans he lost 13-6 and threw 2 INTs. Houston is good against QBs, only allowing 14.2 points per game. I wouldn’t look for Lawrence to have a lot of success in Houston.

RB

Start: Travis Etienne @ Houston

The Texans are good against the QB but they are terrible against the run allowing the most points per game 27.7 to the opposing RB. Start Travis Etienne with confidence.

Start: Zonovan Knight @ Seahawks

The Seahawks are allowing the second most points per game to the RB at 26 points per game. They have been giving up points like crazy to the RB lately. Get Bam Knight in your lineup.

Sleeper: Brian Robinson vs Browns; D’Andre Swift vs Bears; Tyler Allgeier vs Cardinals

Sit: Josh Jacobs vs 49ers

I would sit all your Raiders. This team is in re-build mode. The 49ers are only allowing 13.3 points per game to the RB and without a QB, the Raiders will not be able to move the ball. Jacobs had been good all season, but I am sitting him this week if you can.

Sit: Mostert/Wilson @ Patriots

First, the Patriots are number 2 versus the run, only allowing 15.6 fantasy points per game to the RB. Second, the Dolphins will be starting Teddy Bridgwater at QB. How well will the Dolphins be able to move the ball in Foxboro?

WR

Start: Jerry Jeudy @ Chiefs

Jeudy has produced with over 14 fantasy points per week over the last three weeks. He is coming into this game with a chip on his shoulder defending his QB Russ Wilson after he was blamed for the Head Coach getting fired. Also the last time Jeudy played the Chiefs, he scored three TDs and 33 fantasy points. The Chiefs are giving up 29.4 points per game to the position. You can start Jerry Jeudy.

Start: Chris Godwin vs Panthers

Godwin has been a favorite target of Tom Brady and this week he faces a Panthers defense giving up over 29 points per game to the position. The Panther are also bad against slot WRs, which is where Godwin plays. For a team fighting for a playoff spot, look for Brady to look at Godwin.

Sleeper: Marquise Brown @ Falcons; George Pickens @ Ravens; Tee Higgins vs Bills

Sit: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs Broncos

JuJu has been very inconsistent this season as the Chiefs pass the ball around. There is no true #1 on this team outside of Travis Kelce. This week he gets a Broncos team that is #1 against the WR only allowing 19.9 points per game. I would sit Ju-Ju if you can

Sit: Adam Theilen vs Packers

The Packers are only allowing 24.9 fantasy points per game to the WR. In a game that I think the Packers will win, most of that 24.9 points is going to Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson. I would leave Theilen on the bench.

TE

Start: Tyler Conklin @ Seahawks

Seattle can’t stop anyone at the TE position. They are giving up 14 points per week to the position. As long as Mike White is the QB, I think that bodes well for Conklin to have a good game.

Sleeper: Cole Kmet @ Lions; Greg Dulchih vs Chiefs; Evan Engram @ Texans

Sit: Hayden Hurst vs Bills

The Bills do not give up Fantasy production to the TE, only giving up 6.4 points per game. This will be Hurst first game back from injury and I think the Bengals will look to get him involved but with their injury to the RT, I think Hurst will be doing more blocking on that right side. I’d leave Hurst out of your lineup.

Thank you for reading my Start/Sit Column. Good luck in Week 17. You can find this and the rest of my work over at FantasyHolics on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics