Lady Panthers win McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers captured another McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament championship Thursday, Dec. 29 with a 58-44 win over the London Red Raiders.

After scoring 19 points in Tuesday’s semifinal game against Madison Plains, Miami Trace junior Jessee Stewart poured in 21 points Thursday and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Also named to the all-tournament team for Miami Trace was senior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs. She scored 13 points Tuesday and 16 points Thursday night.

Completing the all-tournament team are: Monet Vest of Greeneview, Mackenzie Reeves, Madison Plains and from London, Natalie Zabloudil and Chyann Lewis.

Miami Trace improves to 9-4 and will host North Adams Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

In Thursday’s McDonald’s consolation game, it was Greeneview over Madison Plains, 39-29.

Please see Tuesday’s Record-Herald for more coverage of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament.