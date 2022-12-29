Lady Lion wrestling competes at Watkins Memorial

PATASKALA — The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team traveled east of Columbus this week to Watkins Memorial High School for a tournament. A total of 40 teams participated, with Washington finishing eleventh overall.
At 110 pounds, Leah Marine went 2-2 and finished fifth .
At 115 pounds, Lauren Joseph went 2-3 and finished ninth.
At 120 pounds, Lyndyn Gibbs went 5-0 and was the champion in her weight class.
At 125 pounds, Alicia Navarette went 2-3 and finished eleventh.
At 155 pounds, Mariah Campbell went 3-2 and finished ninth.
At 170 pounds, Janessa Ayler went 1-4 and finished seventh.
The Lady Lion Junior High team also competed at this event, finishing 16th out of 43 teams.
At 98 pounds, Abigail Forsythe went 4-1 and finished fifth.
At 104 pounds, Abigail Huff went 3-2 and finished fourth.
At 116 pounds, Kendall Garrison went 0-4 in her first time competing this season.
The Lady Lions wrestle again on Jan. 6 and 7 at the Pioneer Classic, to be held at Olentangy High School.