Lady Lion wrestling competes at Watkins Memorial

PATASKALA — The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team traveled east of Columbus this week to Watkins Memorial High School for a tournament. A total of 40 teams participated, with Washington finishing eleventh overall.

At 110 pounds, Leah Marine went 2-2 and finished fifth .

At 115 pounds, Lauren Joseph went 2-3 and finished ninth.

At 120 pounds, Lyndyn Gibbs went 5-0 and was the champion in her weight class.

At 125 pounds, Alicia Navarette went 2-3 and finished eleventh.

At 155 pounds, Mariah Campbell went 3-2 and finished ninth.

At 170 pounds, Janessa Ayler went 1-4 and finished seventh.

The Lady Lion Junior High team also competed at this event, finishing 16th out of 43 teams.

At 98 pounds, Abigail Forsythe went 4-1 and finished fifth.

At 104 pounds, Abigail Huff went 3-2 and finished fourth.

At 116 pounds, Kendall Garrison went 0-4 in her first time competing this season.

The Lady Lions wrestle again on Jan. 6 and 7 at the Pioneer Classic, to be held at Olentangy High School.

Washington High School sophomore Lyndyn Gibbs was the weight class champion at 120 pounds at a tournament held at Watkins Memorial High School on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Gibbs went 5-0 overall at the tournament, and the Lady Lions placed 11th out of 40 teams. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Lyndyn-Gibbs-Watkins-Champ.jpg Washington High School sophomore Lyndyn Gibbs was the weight class champion at 120 pounds at a tournament held at Watkins Memorial High School on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Gibbs went 5-0 overall at the tournament, and the Lady Lions placed 11th out of 40 teams. Courtesy photo