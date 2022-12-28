McDonald’s opening game goes to MT

The four-day McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament continued Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Miami Trace High School with the varsity boys tournament getting underway.

In the opening game of the evening, the London Red Raiders defeated the Greeneview Rams, 47-40.

In the nightcap, it was Miami Trace overcoming a bit of a slow start to defeat the Madison Plains Golden Eagles, 69-57.

The boys varsity tournament continues Friday at MTHS with Madison Plains (3-4) taking on Greeneview in the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by the championship game pitting the Panthers (7-1) up against London.

Miami Trace senior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer, pouring in 27 points. He had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Guthrie also had two steals, two assists and he blocked three shots.

Senior Isaiah Reisinger hit four of Miami Trace’s six three-point field goals for 12 points. He led the Panthers with three steals.

Sophomore Trey Robinette scored 11 points and was second on the team in rebounds with five. He had one three-point field goal.

A trio of Panthers — senior Bryson Sheets and juniors Austin Boedeker and Bryson Osborne — each scored five points. Boedeker connected on one three-point basket.

For Madison Plains, Cameron Dennehy led with 18 points. He had three of his team’s seven three-point field goals.

Josh Long scored 16 points for Madison Plains, with one three.

Blayne Williams had nine points (with one three) and Peyton Smith scored eight points (sinking a pair of three-pointers).

Statistically for Miami Trace, it was a very good shooting night. The Panthers converted 28 of 51 shots for 55 percent. From three-point range, Miami Trace made 6 of 13 for 46 percent.

The Golden Eagles shot 21 of 55 overall for 38 percent. From behind the three-point line, they were 7 of 17 for 41 percent.

Miami Trace had 27 total rebounds, including eight from the offensive glass. Madison Plains had 12 offensive rebounds.

The Panthers had 18 turnovers to 15 for the Golden Eagles.

Madison Plains led by as many as eight points in the first quarter.

After eight minutes of action, the Panthers were nipping at their heels, trailing 14-12.

Madison Plains continued to lead until with 3:17 to play in the first half when Robinette hit a three-point basket to give Miami Trace a 20-19 lead.

The Panthers led the rest of the game, including 30-23 at the half and 50-36 at the end of the third quarter.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 18 20 19 — 69

MP 14 9 13 21 — 57

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 0-0-0; Trey Robinette 4 (1)-0-11; Coledon May 1-2-4; Tate Landrum 0-0-0; Brady Armstrong 0-0-0; Zach Warnock 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0 (4)-0-12; Austin Boedeker 1 (1)-0-5; Bryson Sheets 2-1-4; Andrew Guthrie 12-3-27; Bryson Osborne 2-1-5; Holden Hunter 0-0-0. TOTALS — 22 (6)-7-69. Free throw shooting: 7 of 8 for 88 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 4; Robinette, Boedeker. Field goal shooting: 28 of 51 for 55 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Rebounds: 27 (8 offensive). Turnovers: 18. Assists: 14. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 3. Fouls: 16.

MADISON PLAINS —Peyton Smith 1 (2)-0-8; Brayden Evans 1-0-2; Josh Long 5 (1)-3-16; Cameron Dennehy 3 (3)-3-18; Logan Walters 0-0-0; Dylan Evans 1-2-4; Payton Pollock 0-0-0; Blayne Williams 3 (1)-0-9; Evan Coil 0-0-0; Colby Stoughton 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (7)-8-57. Free throw shooting; 8 of 13 for 62 percent. Three-point field goals: Dennehy, 3; Smith, 2; Long, Williams. Field goal shooting: 21 of 55 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 17 for 41 percent. Turnovers: 15. Offensive rebounds: 12.

Miami Trace senior Bryson Sheets puts up a one-handed shot during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament opening round game against Madison Plains Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Pictured for the Golden Eagles are Brayden Evans (3) and Blayne Williams (23). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Bryson-Sheets-vs-M-Plains-12-28-2022.jpg Miami Trace senior Bryson Sheets puts up a one-handed shot during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament opening round game against Madison Plains Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Pictured for the Golden Eagles are Brayden Evans (3) and Blayne Williams (23). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Panthers 69, Golden Eagles 57